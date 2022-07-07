Saving lives and livelihoods initiative transforms from vaccine delivery into vaccinations

The Mastercard Foundation and Africa CDC Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative which is now worth a $1.5 billion partnership is presently moving from vaccine delivery into vaccinations. The historic initiative has four objectives including to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for at least 65 million people; to drive millions more vaccinations by enabling the delivery and administration of vaccines; to lay the groundwork for vaccine manufacturing by focusing on human capital development; and to strengthen the capacity of the Africa CDC. Speaking at the one-year commemoration, Reeta Roy, President and CEO of the Mastercard Foundation, highlighted that the next phase of the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative would focus on turning vaccine delivery into vaccinations. “We must lean in and focus on vaccination uptake.

It is an opportunity to work with governments to help set up vaccination centres, train and support health care workers, and engage directly with communities to understand the importance of getting vaccinated to secure the lives and livelihoods of their loved ones,” she said. Dr. Ahmed Ouma, acting director of the Africa CDC, affirmed that COVID-19 vaccination remains a key priority for Africa, as the continent works towards a target of ensuring 70 per cent of the population is vaccinated by the end of this year. So far, two African countries have achieved a vaccination rate of 70 per cent, and six African countries have vaccinated between 40 and 70 per cent of their populations.

Overall, less than 20 per cent of the people in Africa are fully vaccinated. “Today, we commemorate the first anniversary of the Mastercard Foundation’s partnership with the Africa CDC to purchase and deliver millions of vaccines and drive long-term health security in Africa.” Dr. Ahmed Ouma also emphasised the importance of focusing vaccination efforts on young people, given that 70 per cent of Africa’s population is under the age of 30. The African Union and Africa CDC, under the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative, recently launched an initiative called Bingwa (a Swahili word meaning champion) to recruit young people as vaccine advocates in their communities.

The historic initiative – the largest public health partnership between a global philanthropic organisation and an African institution – has proven to be catalytic. Moving forward, the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative will include a strong focus on Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) to enable African citizens, particularly young people, and rural populations, to understand the safety and benefits of vaccination. RCCE will play a crucial role in creating demand for and uptake of COVID- 19 vaccinations and supporting other non-pharmaceutical efforts to break the transmission chain and mitigate the pandemic’s impact.

