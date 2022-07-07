Health

Saving lives and livelihoods initiative transforms from vaccine delivery into vaccinations

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The Mastercard Foundation and Africa CDC Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative which is now worth a $1.5 billion partnership is presently moving from vaccine delivery into vaccinations. The historic initiative has four objectives including to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for at least 65 million people; to drive millions more vaccinations by enabling the delivery and administration of vaccines; to lay the groundwork for vaccine manufacturing by focusing on human capital development; and to strengthen the capacity of the Africa CDC. Speaking at the one-year commemoration, Reeta Roy, President and CEO of the Mastercard Foundation, highlighted that the next phase of the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative would focus on turning vaccine delivery into vaccinations. “We must lean in and focus on vaccination uptake.

It is an opportunity to work with governments to help set up vaccination centres, train and support health care workers, and engage directly with communities to understand the importance of getting vaccinated to secure the lives and livelihoods of their loved ones,” she said. Dr. Ahmed Ouma, acting director of the Africa CDC, affirmed that COVID-19 vaccination remains a key priority for Africa, as the continent works towards a target of ensuring 70 per cent of the population is vaccinated by the end of this year. So far, two African countries have achieved a vaccination rate of 70 per cent, and six African countries have vaccinated between 40 and 70 per cent of their populations.

Overall, less than 20 per cent of the people in Africa are fully vaccinated. “Today, we commemorate the first anniversary of the Mastercard Foundation’s partnership with the Africa CDC to purchase and deliver millions of vaccines and drive long-term health security in Africa.” Dr. Ahmed Ouma also emphasised the importance of focusing vaccination efforts on young people, given that 70 per cent of Africa’s population is under the age of 30. The African Union and Africa CDC, under the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative, recently launched an initiative called Bingwa (a Swahili word meaning champion) to recruit young people as vaccine advocates in their communities.

The historic initiative – the largest public health partnership between a global philanthropic organisation and an African institution – has proven to be catalytic. Moving forward, the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative will include a strong focus on Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) to enable African citizens, particularly young people, and rural populations, to understand the safety and benefits of vaccination. RCCE will play a crucial role in creating demand for and uptake of COVID- 19 vaccinations and supporting other non-pharmaceutical efforts to break the transmission chain and mitigate the pandemic’s impact.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

JOHESU: Amendment of NHAct 2014, unnecessary

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has kicked against the move to amend the National Health Act 2014, saying thisplanmustbestopped in the interest of the nation’s ailing economy and specifically to align Nigeria’s health priorities with global realities and expectations. Although, the idea of the amendment is currently being championed by the Health Reforms Foundation […]
Health

CEO of GetFitNg Technology, Adekemi Oladipo, declares war on unhealthy eating lifestyle

Posted on Author Reporter

    One of the leading companies in the business of promoting healthy lifestyle and fitness in Nigeria, GetFitNg Technology Limited, founded by businesswoman Adekemi Oladipo, has literally declared war on unhealthy eating lifestyle and obesity. Since its inception in 2018, GetFitNg has been pursuing its core objective, which is to promote healthy lifestyle through […]
Health

Kwara records first case of monkey pox

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State Government has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the state. The confirmed case, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Raji Razaq, followed rigorous efforts of the Surveillance and Response Team that had been activated since the index case was reported in the country in March, 2022. He said: […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica