Saving Nigerian farmers from imminent flood

Agriculture ‘s contribution to the GDP dropped significantly in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to severity of 2022 flooding, which ruined lots of farmlands. Like last year, recent weather forecast warn hinted of similar scenario waiting to happen in 2023, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Agriculture occupies a premium position in Nigeria’s economy. While the other sectors, manufacturing, tourism, oil sector, mining etc, may, once in a while, drag back in the value chain, not for agriculture. Consistently, the place of agriculture in the computation of overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is ever guaranteed. Its contribution elevated the nearly abysmal performance of the country’s economy in the last three years including lifting the country from recession. Regrettably, things caved in for the agriculture sector last year. The severe flooding of 2022 did incalculable damage to the sector and its value chain. It ruined everything and all things it treasured. The magnitude of damage inflicted on agriculture’ fortunes in the preceding year was reflected in computation of the fourth quarter 2022 GDP recently released by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Q4’22 GDP overview

In line with NBS’s tradition of releasing economic performance on a quarterly basis, the Bureau recently released GDP for the last quarter of 2022. During the period in reference, NBS put GDP growth at 3.52 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms. Fourth quarter 2022 outperformed third quarter 2022 growth of 2.25 per cent and 3.98 per cent figure of fourth quarter of 2021. The performance of the GDP in the fourth quarter of 2022 was driven mainly by Services sector. It recorded a growth of 5.69 per cent and contributed 56.27 per cent to the aggregate GDP. The NBS noted that though GDP was driven by the service sector, it was still challenged, recording -0.94 per cent growth and contributing less to the aggregate GDP relative to the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021. In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N56.757 million in nominal terms. The performance is higher when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 which recorded aggregate GDP of N49.276 million, indicating a year-on-year nominal growth of 15.18 per cent. The bureau put the annual GDP growth rate in 2022 at 30.10 percent from the 3.40 per cent reported in 2021.

Severe flooding

impacts agriculture Over time, agriculture contributed the highest quota to the overall computation of GDP on a quarterly basis. It was agriculture that bailed out the economy on two occasions it experienced recession – 2015 and 2021. The sector is accorded a priority in the overall policies of the current administration. Both the fiscal and monetary authorities introduced favorable policies geared towards encouraging growth of agriculture. It’s positioned to make it a source of providing employment to Nigerians on one hand; and feeding a reservoir for Nigeria’s huge population with the plan to export the leftovers. Recall that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency had in September 2022 warned of a high amount of rainfall, which may trigger flooding in some states based on the rainfall distribution recorded in the country in July and August 2022. Regrettably, agriculture suffered hugely from the impact of severe flooding last year. The NBS in a latest report on fourth quarter 2022 GDP disclosed that though agriculture sector grew by 2.05 per cent in the reference period, its performance was significantly hampered by severe incidences of flood experienced across the country.

Sub-sectors

Four sub-sectors make up agriculture. They are crop production, livestock, forestry and fishing. All the four sub-sectors were severely hit, destroyed by the heavy flood of last year. From Kebbi state to Jigawa, to Kogi, Benue, Kano and down South West in Ondo state and Bayelsa state, farmers wailed. Rice cultivation, cocoa, wheat, maize, sorghum etc. were washed away. Livestock not spared. Cow, chicken and other livestock went down in ruins. They were overrun by the impact of heavy floods. The NBS report reflected the impact of flooding on agriculture. it grew by 18.67 per cent year-on-year in nominal terms in Q4 2022, showing an increase of 5.81 per cent points from the same quarter of 2021. However, looking at the preceding quarter’s growth rate of 20.07 per cent, there was a decrease of 1.40 per cent points. Crop production remained the major driver of the sector. This is evident as it accounts for 91.58 per cent of the overall nominal value of the sector in the fourth quarter of 2022. “Quarter-on-Quarter growth stood at -1.81 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022. Agriculture contributed 24.90 per cent to nominal GDP in the fourth quarter of 2022. The figure was higher than the rate recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 and lower than the third quarter of 2022 which recorded 24.17 per cent and 27.55 per cent respectively. Overall, in real terms, the sector recorded a contribution of 24.05 per cent in 2022,” NBS explained. In preceding years, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) channeled various facilities in support of the agriculture value chain. Farmers were encouraged by apex bank to avail themselves with various loan facilities to cultivate and expand their farmlands. The most outstanding of CBN loans to farmers is Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP). The CBN put ABP disbursement to beneficiaries at N1.079 trillion as of February 28, 2023. According to CBN, ABP supported about 4.57 million smallholder farmers at end-February, 2023. The farmers cultivated over 6.02 million hectares of 21 commodities across the country. The cultivated commodities were rice, wheat, cowpea, millet, maize, cotton, fish, soya bean, poultry, cassava, groundnut, ginger, sorghum, oil palm, cocoa, sesame, tomato, castor seed, yellow pepper, onions, and cattle/dairy. The core of the programme is to provide loans (in kind and cash) to smallholder farmers to boost agricultural production, create jobs, reduce food import bill towards conservation of foreign reserve.

Farmers’ lamentations

It was all wailing, lamentation for Nigerian farmers last year. The severe impact of the flood had washed in its wake thousands of hectares of rice farms in Taraba, Jigawa, Kano, Benue, Niger, Kogi, Kebbi, among other producing states up North. Same fate was suffered by farmers in Ondo, Bayelsa, Imo and Akwa Ibom states. In the affected states, some of the farms were either at maturing stage or nearing the stage when the waters washed them away. Rain-fed rice harvest usually begins from September in some of the producing states. Rice is the most popular staple grain in the country, and the present administration has been paying much attention to its production since 2016, with indicators showing that the country is gradually becoming self-sufficient in its production.

Averting looming flood

in 2023 The flood that ravaged many states last year, which washed cultivated farm lands, contributed majorly to the high cost of food across the country. The year 2023 is here. Nigeria has been put on alert of a looming severe flooding this year. Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Mustapha Ahmed, last week, hinted that Nigeria would be witnessing severe flooding this year as indicated by predictions from relevant agencies. He disclosed this at a two-day Experts’ Technical Meeting on 2023 Climate-Related Disaster Preparedness and Mitigation Strategies in Abuja. Ahmed noted that there had been seasonal climate predictions and annual flood outlooks by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA). He said that the flood disaster in 2022 was an eye-opener, adding that the agency would spread early warning messages to states and Local Government Areas (LGAs) and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The director-general said that the meeting would focus on the development of vulnerability and risk mapping to be used as a guide to avert a repeat of last year’s severe flooding. “We have started early this year, as we are ready for early warning and early action.We will bombard every citizen, state and local government with this information as we want them to know that it is serious. We will not keep quiet. We want them to know that there will be flood this year,’’ he said. Ahmed urged that those living around water channels and floodplains should take precautions. The Director-General of NIHSA, Mr Clement Nze, said that 178 LGAs in 32 states and the FCT had been predicted to experience severe flooding in 2023. This time, we came out early with this prediction and we expect that relevant actors, governments and individuals will go to work. “We expect that actions should be taken, especially at the subnational levels, early enough, to mitigate the impact of flooding in the country,” he said.

Last line

The raining season is here. Relevant agencies saddled with weather reading, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), have alerted government and Nigerians of a looming flood like last year. The government should rise to the occasion by acting on the advice.

