Saving Nigeria’s livestock sector from insecurity

Recently, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mallam Sabo Nanono, revealed that the on-going crisis between herders and farmers would affect livestock’s contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), TAIWO HASSAN reports

Indeed, Nigeria is currently experiencing her biggest challenge in the livestock sector, no thanks to clashes between Fulani herders and local farmers. The crisis is contracting the economy as livestock sector has been in an unstable condition for a while now, thereby threatening food security in the country’s economy where agric sector plays a critical role.

Turmoil

Besides the herder-farmers’ crisis, the country’s livestock sector has also been affected by COVID-19 outbreak, as well as the lack of support from stakeholders. Recall that at the peak of the recent land border closure, it was difficult for the country’s livestock farmers following the exorbitant import duties on animal products and their derivatives in the face of obvious comparative advantage of local feeds, as the practice was unsustainable. Reacting to the issue, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS), Prof Eustace Iyayi, told New Telegraph that “the growth of Nigerian animal husbandry has been stunted, aggravated by COVID-19 and the lack of necessary support despite a large number of trained animal scientists, with 6,000 registered with the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science and the huge potential for youth employment and, indeed, national economic rebirth.” Iyayi noted that animal scientists believed that in order to arrest youth restiveness and perennial farmer-herder conflict post-COVID-19, there was need for application of technology and innovation to promote production, processing and agricultural trade through effective competitiveness, market access and penetration that will positively affect the national economy.

Prospects

Nigeria’s population is projected to hit 400 million by 2050, from the current 190 million. This is likely to create a huge demand for livestock and livestock products, opening up opportunity for growth of the country’s $12 billion animal feed market. The potential for an expanded animal feed sector in Nigeria is huge, underpinned by the current high livestock numbers now estimated at 10 million birds, 22 million cattle, 40 million sheep and 50 million goats. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates Nigeria’s poultry meat consumption will increase 10- fold by 2040, “assuming moderate feed costs, while domestic poultry production is expected to increase by eight billion eggs and 100 million kilograms of poultry meat per annum.” The department estimates Nigeria’s annual fish consumption to be two million tons, with over 20 per cent supplied through landbased aquaculture production. Currently, Nigeria is on the throes of streamlining the her feed industry after the December 2017 promulgation of new guidelines on the formulation, production, distribution of the products spearheaded by the Governing Council of NIAS and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. NIAS has gazetted the new feed industry regulations, which the institute says will enable livestock producers “achieve high levels of performance through use of consistent good quality feed.” The rules, NIAS insisted, would support efforts to “protect health of consumers of animal products and safeguard health of animals and ensure quality animal feed distribution from feed-mill to farm level and that Nigeria markets animal feed product that meets national and international standards.”

Opportunities

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said Nigeria’s animal feed segment remained underdeveloped, mostly due to high production costs, inadequate public power supply, infrastructure deficiencies, high cost of borrowing, high inflation rate, weak consumer demand, and a concern for security in some parts of the West African country.

Most poultry, aquaculture and other livestock operations in Nigeria spend about 70 per cent of their operational costs on feed, indicating its huge demand in the sector,” USDA said a report. Over the last five years, Nigeria’s animal feed sector has continued to attract both local and foreign investors and it is expected to remain the leading grain user in the country. Despite the huge opportunities available in the sector, the Fulani herders and Nigerian farmers crisis across the six geo-political zones is causing setback to achieving these potential easily.

Economic implications

However, last week, the Federal Government expressed its worries that the country’s livestock industry worth over N33 trillion was being depleted by the continued clashes between herders and farmers in the country. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, had at the inauguration of the 5th Council of NIAS in Abuja recently, expressed this concern, saying that governments at all levels must take proactive measures to save the livestock subsector from total collapse. Nanono noted that the idea of assembling scientists from different fields of animal science into the council was meant to reposition the livestock industry, reduce and find lasting solutions to issues relating to animal development in the country. He also called on all stakeholders to proffer solution to herders and farmers crisis. The agric minister lamented that Nigerians have allowed sentiments and emotions to becloud their sense of reasoning in tackling the problem. He claimed that Funlani herders, who carry sticks, cutlasses and guns, were doing that to protect cattle from snakes and other dangerous animals contrary to speculations that they use them to instigate violence. Nanono said: “We are in a very dangerous era in this country, particularly in the livestock sector and development of cattle. Fortunately or unfortunately, cattle form a better part of livestock development because of its size, value and mobility. I think we have allowed ourselves to be derailed by emotions and sentiments because this is an industry that forms about 60 per cent to the GDP of the agricultural sector and worth over N33 trillion. “No country in the world will play with this industry and this kind of opportunity. This is an economy of its own. Up till now, we have not known the connecting role of the rural economy of cattle. If you do not know I will tell you. I am a Fulani man and I have been in this business in the last 43 years from the cattle inherited. Now I know the better quality of cattle. “I hate to see a situation where some people will not feel safe in some parts of the country while others operate safely in other sectors of the economy. We have lost our bearing in solving this problem long time ago.”

Last line

There is no gainsaying that the current situation in the country’s livestock sector caused by the fulani herders and farmers’ clash is worrisome in all ramifications as it threatens food security.

