Saving patients, tackling COVID-19 upsurge

A multi-billion naira ultra-modern complex built for Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State by Governor Dave Umahi has been handed over to the hospital. It is aimed at saving patients from sleeping on bare floors and other poor conditions amidst a step up in the fight against COVID-19 second wave. UCHENNA INYA reports

For many years, patients involved in accident and emergency situations taken to Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki 2(FETHA) have been encountering all manner of discomforts.

That is owing to lack of bed spaces. Many of them, including those that were taken care of them slept on bare floor inside and outside the Accident and Emergency unit of the hospital. Some of them even contracted cold related sickness as a result of such poor conditions in the unit.

Worried by the conditions of patients at the Accident and Emergency unit of the hospital, Governor Dave Umahi commenced construction of multi-billion naira new complex for the hospital for the Accident and Emergency unit.

The new Accident and Emergency complex is located by the side of Lassa fever/ COVID-19 multi-million naira Virology Centre, which was also constructed by the Umahi administration and handed over to the Federal Government to tackle Lassa fever virus, which ravaged the state with many health workers and patients killed by the dreaded disease. However, on Friday last week, the new Accident and Emergency complex was handed over to FETHA for use.

Umahi, while handing over the complex, said the event was unofficial as according to him, President Muhammdu Buhari or a representative from the Federal Government would be expected to visit the state and perform the official commissioning any moment from now. He explained that the poor conditions of the Accident and Emergency patients in the hospital, who sometimes lay on bare floors forced him to build the new complex. “This is the unofficial handover of the hospital to AE-FETHA for use to treat our people.

We didn’t build it to showcase it. We built it for a reason and that is the health of our people. “Before now, if you go to the two locations of FETHA, you will see our fathers, our mothers, our children laying on bare floors and along the passages and so, there came a time to solve that problem, and one thing the people must know is that we are the Federal Government and when a road is bad, they say it is Federal road. What do they mean by Federal road?

Who is Federal? It is our collective bargain that is the entity called Federal Government and so, when you are in your closet, you are doing your beat, I am doing my beat; everyone is doing his beat.

The nation will be moving forward”, he said. He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to the health sector as evidenced in his proactive fight against COVID-19. Umahi revealed that the state has received N1billion from the Federal Government and another N100 million through NCDC to tackle Coronavirus in the state while CACOVID contributed N50million.

“The Federal Government has given us the sum of N1billion to fight this Covid-19. Also, there is N100million through NCDC to fight this Covid-19. That is why you see that we are moving ahead, getting all our 14 general hospitals to be ready and equipped. We have given out the contract under the supervision of the COVID-19 team and this is why we are very happy”.

He expressed the hope that with the support of the Federal Government, general hospitals would be renovated and equipped to tackle any eventuality. He commended the Chief Medical Director of FETHA, Dr. Emeka Onwe Ogah, for his hardwork in the hospital and charged him to ensure proper maintenance of the new Accident and Emergency complex. Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezuruike, commended Umahi for all his interventions in the health sector, including surpassing WHO requirements in the budgetary allocation for 2021 appropriation in the health sector.

He expressed the hope that overseas referrals would be a thing of the past with the commitment of the state government to the health sector. The Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Emeka Onwe Ogah, thanked the governor for the interventions and promised to put the facility to maximum use. He assured the governor that AE-FETHA staff will continue to provide adequate health services to the people of the state.

The handover of the facility to FETHA is coming at a time the government has stepped up the fight against COVID-19 following its upsurge in the country. On noticing that the disease was steadily increasing in the country, Umahi directed the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Onyebuchi Chima to immediately close all schools in the state.

The schools were closed last week Thursday. “From 18-20th, we are sharing the palliatives at the polling units again. There will be no party this time. Give to everybody in the state in each polling unit. Commissioner for Education, I want all schools to round off and close schools latest by Thursday this week. All schools must close by Thursday.

“We need to increase our prayers. They said COVID is coming back but this time, it will not come to Ebonyi State. We need also to be wise”. Umahi said during his family Thanksgiving last Sunday at Christ Embassy Church, Mile 50, Abakaliki.

The governor followed his measures against the pandemic by suspending large gathering in the state. Briefing journalists in his office at new government house, Abakaliki, Umahi directed a step up of testing on the disease. “I am directing that we should step up our testing. Before the end of January, we must have accomplished the Presidential taskforce target of 450 people tested in each 14 LGAs”, he said. He reiterated that wearing of facemasks while in public was very compulsory in the state “In this Christmas, I am appealing that we should curtail movements.

The usual night of praise will not hold. We will push it to January to start the year with, and we have every reason to thank God. The usual end of the year party is now disaggregated so that smaller crowd will be controlled.

“It is quite disturbing that the second wave of COVID-19 has started in Nigeria, though we have not started experiencing it much in Southeast but the Governors of the region have met on strategies as they did before on how to curtail the spread of the disease in our region.

“I want to let our people know that we must go back to observe all the protocols of COVID-19 as enunciated by the Presidential taskforce and also by the taskforce we have set up in our respective states. Ebonyi State in particular. I am directing that church services should not last more than two hours”, he said. Meanwhile, the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 has nominated Umahi as the risk communication and community engagement champion in the fight against the pandemic.

A letter from the taskforce, addressed to the Governor and signed by Dr. Sani Aliyu, National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 reads: “I have the honour to formally notify His Excellency that the Risk Communication and Community Engagement and the Government Relations Pillars of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 have nominated you as the COVID-19 Champion.

“The Risk Communication and Community Engagement Pillar is saddled with the responsibility of public sensitization on multi-media platforms and community mobilization against COVID-19, principally to promote behaviour change among the people through information sharing and engagement that ensure decision making for compliance towards prevention and containment of COVID-19. “The Government Relations Pillar works through the Nigeria Governors Forum and serves as the linkage among the three tiers of government.

“As the COVID-19 Champion, you will be expected to serve as the driver for community mobilization and public awareness on the various aspects relating to COVID-19 prevention and containment, especially at the community level.

“You are also expected to leverage on your influence among your colleagues in the Nigeria Governors Forum and with the traditional and religious leaders as well as the media and development partners to ensure that the entire country is mobilized against COVID-19.

