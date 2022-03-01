Saving small-holder farmers from financial exclusion

Last week, Mercy Corps launched an initiative to alleviate the sufferings of vulnerable people in the North East region of the country. CALEB ONWE reports.

Financial exclusion is one of the socio-economic threats that vulnerable citizens have had to grapple with in the aftermath of the violent conflict in the North East region of Nigeria.

This is because many of the banking institutions that provide financial services had folded up in major communities, following the unabated attacks by the Boko Haram terrorists. Some residents of the area that had savings in several banks prior to the outbreak of the insurgency, are now struggling to access their funds. Even farmers who relied on banking and other financial services to run their agricultural ventures and other economic activities, were said to have been disconnected. More pitiful is even the case of farmers who needed Micro Finance assistance to grow their businesses.

Accessing financial services was said to have become a luxury of only few individuals who migrated to a safer haven, where financial services providers were available . This explains why many of them rolled out drums to celebrate, when the Mercy Corps, a humanitarian services group, through its Rural Resilience Activity extended a helping hand to them.

The humanitarian organisation and a Nigerian Micro Finance Bank, LAPO signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), designed to promote financial inclusiveness in the war ravaged communities in the North East region of Nigeria. While the details of the Mercy Corps partnership with the Micro Finance Bank, were still sketchy as at the time of this report, assurances were given that many of the victims will get consolation through it.

Country Director, Mercy Corps in Nigeria, Ndubisi Anyanwu, said the financial services and products that will result from the partnership will benefit up to 500,000 small-holder farmers in the war ravaged rural communities of the Northeast and other parts of the country.

Anyanwu noted that due to the protracted terrorists activities in the region, a huge population of adults were cut off from their means of livelihoods and also excluded from essential financial services.

“The partnership will avail essen- tial financial services and products to over 500,000 farmers in the North East. “This is part of our financial inclusion strategies to reduce the population of adults who are excluded from formal financial services and continue to build resilience in fragile communities within the country. It was also learnt that the Rural Resilience “is implemented primarily in the Northeast states of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, and Yobe.

“The partnership is designed to leverage areas of shared strengths, experiences, technologies, methodologies, and resources to facilitate sustainable change in the Northeast market systems, through the implementation of the USAID funded Activity.

“These interventions will be designed to increase access to and use of appropriate financial services, particularly credit, savings, insurance, financial education, and payment platforms for increasing enterprise productivity and household income for microenterprises and smallholder farmers in maize, rice, cowpea, groundnuts, and small ruminant value-chains, within the implementation states of the Rural Resilience Activity.”

The Chief of Party, Rural Resilience Activity of the Mercy Corps, Margarita Aswani, said there was deliberate plans to expand the humanitarian programmes to some states in North West and Central parts of Nigeria, where banditry has affected rural farmers.

Aswani disclosed that all the agencies involved in the project, have demonstrated commitment towards the economic recovery and growth of the areas and would ensure that the victims regain their normal life and their businesses.

She explained that the partnership was designed to reduce the financial exclusion rate in Northeast Nigeria by onboarding unbanked populations into formal financial systems which align with the CBN national financial inclusion goals, promote job creation for Smallholder Farmers and MSMEs, increase the supply of, and access to formal financial services to households, businesses and other market actors. It will also strengthen the resilience capacity of households and communities in the Northeast Nigeria against shock and stress.

Also speaking, Mark Akpan, the Financial Services Advisor of Mercy Corps, said the agency had initiated measures to ensure that the beneficiaries of the financial inclusion programme, understand the implications and also maximise the opportunity.

Akpan said a platform for proper education has been initiated to help would be beneficiaries of the financial inclusion services make an informed choices. Inside Abuja gathered that the choice of the Micro Finance Bank was based on its experience in dealing with low income earners at rural areas.

The Managing Director of LAPO Microfinance, Cynthia Ikponmwosa, said the partnership with Mercy Corps will further deepen the reach of the bank’s 30 years mandate of effectively bridging the social and economic gaps in Nigeria. She said the programme was designed specially for members of lowincome households who are often most vulnerable and impacted during crisis situations.

According to her, Mercy Corps’ partnership with LAPO MfB was a demonstration of a shared vision and commitment to revitalization of over 90,000 impacted families.

In recent times, stakeholders have expressed concerns that something more than providing temporary shelters and food palliative need to be done , if the victims and vulnerable people in those war torn areas must bounce back to normal life.

They agreed that nothing can be as important to the victims of terrorism and banditry, especially, small-holder farmers, as true rehabilitation and re-plugging them to necessary financial services.

The rural farmers’ homes and natural habitat were not only devastated and deserted, due to the incessant and heartless bloodletting by the merciless criminals, but also cut off from almost everything good life, inclusive financial services. Many of them have been bewildered, not knowing how to face the myriad of existential challenges.

