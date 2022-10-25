SAVING THE SOUL OF THE NIGER DELTA REGION By Etop Udobong, Essien Udim

Youth Restiveness in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, one among the plethora of effects of environmental injustice, is as a result of agitations against deprivation, negligence, marginalization, and feelings of dissatisfaction. This, however, has brought about the emergence of militias that has, over the years, posed worst threat to the environment and the country’s economy.

Over the years, property worth billions of naira have gone down as consequence of these agitations, crippling the economy and endangering lives in the region.

The root cause of youth restiveness in the region is not far from the age-long regime of environmental degradation due to the mindless operational threats arising from the oil exploration and production activities of the oil conglomerates in the country.

However, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was, in 2000, created by then President Olusegun Obasanjo, followed up by the creation of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA) in 2008 by then President Umaru Yar’Adua with the NDDC becoming a parastatal under the ministry. The aim of these set ups was to develop the oil-rich communities of the region to serve as succor for the environmental hazards they have faced as a result of oil exploration in the region.

Particularly, the NDDC was established for the purpose of formulation of policies and guidelines for the development of Niger Delta areas; to conceive, plan and implement, with set rules and regulations, projects and programmes for the sustainable development of the Niger Delta area in the field of transportation (including roads), jetties and waterways, health, education, employment, industrialization, agriculture and fisheries, housing, urban development, water supply, electricity and telecommunication; preparing master plans and schemes to promote the physical development of the Niger Delta area and the cost of implementing such master plans and schemes.

But many years down the line, how has the region faired? Unfortunately, there are still pockets of protests over neglect and marginalization in the region. The people are still impoverished and the environment is still degraded.

In fact, the region is littered with an intimidating number of abandoned projects. Just last year, Premium Times had reported the number to be about 133,000, while in August this year, the Bayelsa state governor was in the news decrying about 1,700 of those abandoned projects in his state.

These abandoned projects are largely due to corruption. And, disregard to due process, constituted authorities and even the laws of the land. The system itself has been complicit, treating corruption cases with kid gloves.

However, in what could be described as a stern move, President Muhammadu Buhari moved to reform the NDDC. He revoke contracts earlier awarded but yet to be executed, to the admiration of many Nigerians who had hoped this measure is taken and that all defaulters be tried and prosecuted according to provisions of the law to serve as deterrence to others.

The ongoing reforms undertaken with close supervision by the Obong Umana Umana-led MNDA has made tangible efforts so far. It is currently putting modalities in place to help sanitize the system and retool the Commission to fast track development of the region.

