Savouring renewed hope in Ajaokuta Steel firm’s operation

Many stakeholders have expressed hope that the Federal Government of Nigeria should ensure that the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) comes into operation. They stated that the company, when operational, would not only employ thousands of workers, and create millions of indirect jobs, thereby advancing the socio-economic development and welfare of the people, but would also transform Nigeria into an industrial and technological giant that will not only be self dependent on steel but also export to neighbouring countries. The Nigerian Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Prof. Abdullahi Shehu, and a former President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, (PENGSSAN), Mr Peter Esele, are some personalities that have recently expressed their views on the viability or otherwise of the steel firm. Ambassador to Russia Prof. Shehu said the Federal Government was exploring ways with potential Russian investors to resuscitate the company, which is one of Nigeria’s largest assets. Shehu said resuscitating the company was on the agenda between Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, and Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, when they met during the First Africa- Russia Summit in Sochi, Russia, in 2019. Ex- PENGSSAN boss For Esele, Ajaokuta Steel Company, which was built by a Russian company, Tyazpromoexport, and was incorporated in 1979, is a national asset that can transform Nigeria technologically, if operational. He noted that the non-commencement of the operation of the company was sad and developmentally retrogressive. Analyst had noted that South Korea, which started its steel construction around the same time as Ajaokuta Steel, nowhadarevenuebaseof over$60billion perannumandemployedover65,000staff. According to a World Steel Association (WSA) report, South Africa and Egypt produced 6.1 and 5m tons of steel in 2016. South Africa is the 22nd on the list of countries on steel production, while Egypt is the 27th. China, the world’s largest steel producer, topped the chart with a production of 808.4m tons, representing about 50 per cent of global.steel output for 2016. Sadly, the steel complex has never produced a single bar of steel since reaching 98 per cent completion as far back as 1994, although the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, claimed it had produced a certain period. Esele said: “Ajaokuta is very important for our industrial development. It is part of who we are as a group of people who are not serious about seriousness. There are investments that need to still go about Ajaokuta. “The last I gathered was that there are certain vessels that need to berth but the nearby river is very shallow for them. “So the first thing they have to do is that it needs a lot of investments to get it done off the ground. The last time we privatised it, we also ran into legal issues left, right and centre. “But it is not what I wish we should abandon it. I am hopeful that the next President of Nigeria, Ajaokuta will be one of his priorities. If we get Ajaokuta right, then that will be the beginning of our development.” Ajaokuta Steel Company, which is still unfinished 43 years after construction began, is located on 24,000 hectares (59,000 acres) of sprawling green-field land-mass site that was started in 1979, while the Steel Plant itself is built on 800 hectares of land. The chosen technology for steel production is the blast–furnace–basic oxygen furnace route for steel production. History A feasibility study for the production of steel was first awarded to the British and later undertaken by the Soviet Union under a cooperation agreement with Nigeria, according to Wikeapiadia. In 1967, Soviet experts recommended prospecting for iron ore in Nigeria, as the known deposits were of poor quality for steelmaking. In 1973, iron ore of the required quality was discovered in Itakpe, Ajabanoko, and Oshokoshoko. The Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited was incorporated in 1979 under President Shehu Shagari, who began the project, which was 84 per cent completed by the time of his removal from office in 1983, by the military junta. The steel mill reached 98 per cent completion in 1994, with 40 of the 43 plants at the facility having been built. A contract was awarded in 1987 for the construction of Nigeria’s first standard gauge railway, from the iron mines at Itakpe to the steel mill at Ajaokuta and continuing to the Atlantic Ocean at Warri so as to supply the Ajaokuta Steel Mill with raw materials and connect it with the world market. After several failed attempts at privatisation, the Nigerian government took back control in 2016. The Ajaokuta Steel Mill still had not produced a single sheet of steel by December 2017. The light mills were finally put into operation in 2018 for small-scale fabrication and the production of iron rods. However, three quarters of the plant have been abandoned, including the largescale equipment and the internal railway. The Warri–Itakpe Railway fell into disrepair, and part of the track was vandalised.

In 2016, the Nigerian government awarded contracts to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and Julius Berger.to repair and complete the railway. Test runs began in November 2018, and the railway was officially inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on 29 September 2020. Reports have it that the Federal Government had spent over N29 billion on personnel on the comatose complex. It was reported that the FG allocated over N3 billion to cover personnel costs at the Ajaokuta Steel Company each year under the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), according to data from the appropriation bill from 2016 to 2023 available on the website of the Budget Office of the Federation. It is reported that the company, which has been comatose, had continued to receive regular budgetary allocations and disbursements in the past six years. Reports say government allocated a total of N20 billion to the moribund company between 2015 and 2021and based on the 2022 budget details, the federal government had allocated N4.2 billion to the company for the fiscal year. According to the details, N3.9 billion was allocated to cover personnel costs, N186.9 million for capital projects implementation, and N75.3 million was allocated for overheads. Under personnel costs, the Federal Government allocated N3 billion for salaries and wages, while N924.6 million was designated for allowances and social contributions. Similarly, the sum of N97.2 million was allocated for the provision of water facilities, N59.3 million for the maintenance of power facilities and N30.5 million for lighting, safety and security, according to the document. Also, the FG allocated between 2016 and 2023, a total of N29.35 billion to cover personnel costs for the complex. In addition, the Federal Government in 2016 budgeted N3.55 billion for personnel costs, a 90.79 per cent of N3.91 billion total expenditure budget of the steel plant, while by 2017, the FG earmarked N3.84 billion as personnel cost allocation, a 89.92 per cent of the total allocation of N4.27 billion. Moreover, N3.76 billion was allocated to cover the personnel cost of the plant in 2018, representing 89.74 per cent of the total expenditure budget of N4.19 billion. The appropriation documents also showed that monies were also budgeted for certain projects such as the maintenance of power facilities for N106.3 million, construction/provision of water facilities for N196.5 million, lighting and security for the complex at N10 million and purchase of a 30-seater bus at N413 million. The allocation for personnel in 2019, was N3.26 billion, 90.53 per cent of the total allocation of N3.59 billion. A further breakdown showed that salaries and wages cost N2.5 billion, while allowances and social contributions took N793.6 million. Uniforms and other clothing costs were N2.5 million, with refreshments and meals costing N1.8 million. Allocations were also made for the maintenance of power facilities, N87.7 million; construction/provisionof water facilities, N123 million; lighting.and security of the plant, N10 million, and purchase of a 30-seater bus at N41.3 million. In 2020, personnel was allocated N3.53 billion, 94.64 per cent of the total allocation for the moribund company. A further breakdown showed that salaries and wages cost N43.3 million, whereas allowances and social contributions took N5.4 million. Also, uniforms and other clothing cost N273,684, and refreshments and meals took N1.6 million. Allocations were also made for the maintenance of power facilities for N43 million, construction/provision of water facilities for N94.2 million, and lighting and security of the Ajaokuta steel plant at N10 million. In 2021, the personnel cost was N3.89 billion, a 92.18 per cent of the total expenditure budget of N4.22 billion. A further breakdown showed that salaries and wages were N3 billion; allowances and social contribution, N846.5 million; uniforms and other clothing, N2.5 million; while refreshments and meals cost N1.8 million. Fund was allocated for the construction/provision of water facilities for N80 milllion. The sum of N3.94 billion was in 2022, allocated for personnel cost, 88.14 per cent of the total N4.47 billion expenditure budget for the company. Further analysis indicated that salaries and wages cost N3.01 billion; allowances and social contributions of N924.6 million were made; uniforms and other clothing cost N2.5 million, while refreshments and meals were N1.8 million. Funds were also budgeted for the maintenance of power facilities for N53.5 million, construction/provision of water facilities for N87.7 million, and lighting and security of the plant at N27.5 million. In the proposed 2023 budget, the Federal Government allocated N3.58 billion to cover personnel costs, which was 96.5 per cent of the N3.71 billion expenditure budget for the steel plant. Efforts to make the company work In an attempt to revamp the company, in June 2003, former President Olusegun Obasanjo conceded Ajaokuta Steel to Messrs SOLGAS ENERGY of the USA on a 10-year tenure. Still, in August 2004, the federal government terminated the SOLGAS agreement due to alleged non-performance. An Indian company, Global Steel Holdings Limited, won the concession of the Ajaokuta Steel Mill for a 10-year period but the agreement was revoked after the federal government accused the firm of asset stripping, a development that led to a court case between the two parties. But the Federal Government in 2016 said the legal dispute had been resolved after it reportedly ceded the National Iron Ore Mining Company, Itakpe, to Global Steel for the remaining concession period, in line with an agreement reached during mediation talks, though the resolution turned contentious. President Buhari in 2019, ordered the completion of the company. The Senate in 2020 also passed a resolution urging the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, complete the complex. The Federal Government later inaugurated the Ajaokuta Presidential Project Implementation Team. Adegbite said the Team would enact a pact reached between Buhari and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, which required Russia to assist in completing the project and finding a.Russian firm to manage it on a Build-Operate-and-Transfer basis. According to the minister, Afreximbank would fund the project with $1 billion, while the Russians would offer $460 million. He added that a Russian firm, MetProm Group, would ensure the completion and operation of the steel company. However, the war between Ukraine and Russia was said to have caused a setback in the proposed plan. Though there had also been calls on the FG to privatise the company, the FG halted the privatisation move, stating that the problem with. the Ajaokuta Steel Company was very complex. In April 2022, the Federal Executive Council approved N853.27 million for the engagement of transaction advisors for consultancy services for the concession of the plant and the National Iron Ore Mining Complex in Itakpe, Kogi State. The Federal Government also recently agreed to pay $496 million to an Indian-Nigerian company over a concession deal. Salaries for workers Minister Adegbite said an estimated staff strength of 3,000 were retained at the Ajaokuta Steel Company to protect the complex from vandalism, adding that it is vital to keep the place running. According to him, the reason successive governments could still talk.about the company was because of the few workers keeping the place running. He said: “The steel territory where Ajaokuta sits is about three times bigger than the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). “So, you can imagine an investment of that magnitude being left without people to maintain. “If everybody is withdrawn from there, we would not be sitting here today talking about Ajaokuta because it will not exist anymore. “If that place is left like that people will cannibalise the place and turn everything into scrap.” He claimed that the plants were still functional and that at full production, the company was capable of employing more than 10,000 workers. Cheering news Adegbite speaking at the presentation of the achievements of his ministry during the 9th edition of President Buhari’s scorecard series, in Abuja on December 8, said the Buhari government had been able to resolve all contending legal issues with the steel company and.was in the concession process. He also said the major issue with the company was the concession that was done in 2005 by former president Olusegun Obasanjo to Global Steel, which resulted in litigation and a demand of $7 billion by the company. He stated that 11 companies are currently bidding for the concession of the steel company and that three of the bidders are Russian firms. He said: “One of the major albatross on Ajaokuta was the concession that occurred under former President Olusegun Obasanjo to Messers Global Steel Industries,” he said. “Things went sour and they took us to court. The court case went on for about 12 years, but thankstoapatrioticNigerianlawyerintheUnited Kingdom who handled the case very effectively. “Global steel came with a demand of $7 billion, but our lawyer was able to puncture holes in their case, and at the end, they had to.settle for $496 million.”

