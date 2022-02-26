Arts & Entertainments

Saxophonist, Saxtee, set for musical tour

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comments Off on Saxophonist, Saxtee, set for musical tour

Foremost Nigeria saxophonist, Babatunde Balogun, popularly known as Saxtee and his band team; ‘Saxtee Vibes’ are ready to storm the United States of America on an extensive musical tour that will take him across country. Preparations are in top gear for USbased music Promotion Company, Sammek Moments Arts and Cultural Entertainment in organising a tour of different cities in U.S.A for the dynamic music band, Saxtee Vibes.

During the tour, the cultural music icon will promote the rich Nigerian cultural heritage, norms and values, which hitherto are not fully known to some residents of the selected states of tour and performance. The tour was postponed months back due to the pandemic that affect everything around the world as new date will be announced in a couple of months.

Speaking on the trip, the music promotion company, owned by Mr. Samuel Ekundayo said that “the tour has been scheduled the first leg of the popular and multi-talented musician and saxophonist’s musical tour will see him and his band; Saxtee Vibes perform dexterously at the following events and carnivals: Alujo Nite at Atlanta Event Centre Opera; Annual AHBCA Award at Expo Event Centre, Houston, Texas; Ijoko Agaba Nite at Kings Banquet Hall, Milwaukee; Ankara Nite in Texas; Annual Yoruba Cultural Festival in Howel, Miami.”

Saxtee promoting Nigeria through the uniqueness of the African cultural art, Saxtee’s style of music is blend of African rhythmic percussion, weaves in Jazzy, ethnic and modern production. During the tour, the cultural music icon, will promote the rich Nigerian cultural heritage, norms and values, which hitherto are not fully known to the some residents of the selected states of tour and performance.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Jacob in the Bible is the number one ‘Yahoo boy’ – Nigerian prophet

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A white garment Nigerian prophet identified as Abiodun has sparked an outrage on social media after he said Jacob in the Bible is the number one Yahoo boy and 419 kingpin. He made the statement in a new video which has since going viral on social media. The cleric stated that Jacob performed all kinds […]
Arts & Entertainments

Actor John Travolta’s wife dies from breast cancer aged 57  

Posted on Author Reporter

John Travolta says his wife Kelly Preston has died from breast cancer. The actor wrote on Instagram: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.” The […]
Arts & Entertainments

Why I want to be the next big thing in the music industry-DJ Zeeez 

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Getting ready to wow his fans and giving them unforgettable experience,  Disc Jockey cum musician,Abdulazeez Abdulganiy Opeyemi,  fondly known as DJ Zeeez  has said that his music in 2022 will shake the music industry to its roots. Banking on his fans to keep supporting his brand, the talented singer and content writer hinted that he […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica