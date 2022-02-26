Saxophonist, Saxtee, set for musical tour

Foremost Nigeria saxophonist, Babatunde Balogun, popularly known as Saxtee and his band team; ‘Saxtee Vibes’ are ready to storm the United States of America on an extensive musical tour that will take him across country. Preparations are in top gear for USbased music Promotion Company, Sammek Moments Arts and Cultural Entertainment in organising a tour of different cities in U.S.A for the dynamic music band, Saxtee Vibes.

During the tour, the cultural music icon will promote the rich Nigerian cultural heritage, norms and values, which hitherto are not fully known to some residents of the selected states of tour and performance. The tour was postponed months back due to the pandemic that affect everything around the world as new date will be announced in a couple of months.

Speaking on the trip, the music promotion company, owned by Mr. Samuel Ekundayo said that “the tour has been scheduled the first leg of the popular and multi-talented musician and saxophonist’s musical tour will see him and his band; Saxtee Vibes perform dexterously at the following events and carnivals: Alujo Nite at Atlanta Event Centre Opera; Annual AHBCA Award at Expo Event Centre, Houston, Texas; Ijoko Agaba Nite at Kings Banquet Hall, Milwaukee; Ankara Nite in Texas; Annual Yoruba Cultural Festival in Howel, Miami.”

Saxtee promoting Nigeria through the uniqueness of the African cultural art, Saxtee’s style of music is blend of African rhythmic percussion, weaves in Jazzy, ethnic and modern production. During the tour, the cultural music icon, will promote the rich Nigerian cultural heritage, norms and values, which hitherto are not fully known to the some residents of the selected states of tour and performance.

