…says govt’ll provide support for Anambra explosion victims

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday directed all emergency, humanitarian and security agencies to provide all the necessary support for the victims of the Tuesday explosion at Onitsha Chemical Market in Anambra State. According to a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President also ordered a thorough investigation into the incident, with a view to avoiding a recurrence in the future. Buhari in the statement commiserated with families of all those who lost their lives in the explosions adding that he shared the pain of loss with those who had investments in the market, and prayed that the Almighty God will grant the injured quick recovery.
