…says no incitement to violence against Islam in Christmas Homily

No harm should befall Bishop Kukah – CAN warns

Following the various criticisms and threats trailing the Christmas Homily by Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Dr Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has warned that no harm should come to the Cleric.

CAN in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, urged President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies to ensure Bishop Kukah’s safety and security, while calling on those threatening him to stop their unlawful actions.

According to the Christian body, a careful study of the Homily has shown that there was no form of incitement whatsoever, against Islam or non Christians. They added that freedom of speech was constitutional and godly.

The statement reads: “We have been watching the unfolding scenario since Bishop Kukah spoke his mind on the State of the Nation in his Christmas homily and how some groups of people have been threatening him with ﬁre and brimstone while all relevant security agencies are pretending as if nothing unusual is happening.

“We wonder if those threatening the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto are above the law or if they are sacred cows in the country.

“We have studied the whole Christmas message of Dr Kukah and we are yet to see any incitement against Islam or non- Christians. We see nothing wrong in his message to the nation that has been under the siege of terrorists, herdsmen killers, bandits and kidnappers as if there was no government in place. We see nothing wrong in telling a government whose lopsided appointments are against Christians the whole truth.

“If criticism against a Muslim President today, is an incitement to violence against Islam, it then means those who were criticising the duo of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan when they were in power were actually attacking Christianity.”

