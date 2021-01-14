News

…says no incitement to violence against Islam in Christmas Homily

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

No harm should befall Bishop Kukah – CAN warns

Following the various criticisms and threats trailing the Christmas Homily by Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Dr Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has warned that no harm should come to the Cleric.
CAN in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, urged President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies to ensure Bishop Kukah’s safety and security, while calling on those threatening him to stop their unlawful actions.
According to the Christian body, a careful study of the Homily has shown that there was no form of incitement whatsoever, against Islam or non Christians. They added that freedom of speech was constitutional and godly.
The statement reads: “We have been watching the unfolding scenario since Bishop Kukah spoke his mind on the State of the Nation in his Christmas homily and how some groups of people have been threatening him with ﬁre and brimstone while all relevant security agencies are pretending as if nothing unusual is happening.
“We wonder if those threatening the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto are above the law or if they are sacred cows in the country.
“We have studied the whole Christmas message of Dr Kukah and we are yet to see any incitement against Islam or non- Christians. We see nothing wrong in his message to the nation that has been under the siege of terrorists, herdsmen killers, bandits and kidnappers as if there was no government in place. We see nothing wrong in telling a government whose lopsided appointments are against Christians the whole truth.
“If criticism against a Muslim President today, is an incitement to violence against Islam, it then means those who were criticising the duo of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan when they were in power were actually attacking Christianity.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

N’East govs back Zulum on mercenaries’ deployment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Our Correspondent   Governor of Taraba State, Mr. Darius Ishaku, has declared support for the request by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State that the Federal Government re-engages mercenaries to join the Nigerian Armed Forces in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram insurgents terrorizing the North-East.   Darius spoke yesterday in Maiduguri when he led […]
News

ASUU: Future of Nigerian youths under threat

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

Disturbed over the killings of the #EndSARS protesters and the deplorable living conditions in the country, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has raised concerns that the future of Nigerian youths was under threat.   A statement signed by ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi and made available to journalists on yesterday in Abuja, condemned […]
News

Edo 2020: Over 200 ADP members defect to PDP, support Obaseki

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Barely few weeks to the governorship election in Edo State, scheduled for September 19, the leadership and members of the state chapter of Action Democratic Party (ADP) have defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and expressed their support for Governor Godwin Obaseki in his quest for re-election. Through the latest defection, the leadership of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica