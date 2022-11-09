News

…says support for MSMEs’ll fight economic challenges

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that his administration’s interventions and support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) was intended to give tools needed to meet the challenges of the global economy. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this statement recently at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, where he also officially opened the Lagos International Trade Fair for the year 2022.

He asserts that the Lagos State Government has continued to achieve significant progress by developing and putting into effect Policies, Programmes, and Projects that have an impact on and boost the State’s economic growth. He said; “We have significantly improved our Economic Policy Coordination and Implementation, we have encouraged Partnership Building between the Public and Private Sectors, and we have prioritised Labour to facilitate and promote investment in the development of a quality workforce for the various categories of enterprises in the State.

All of these efforts are part of our quest to build a globally competitive economy, particularly through the MSMEs. Without a question, my administration has supported and made interventions to develop and revive MSMEs in a proactive and planned manner.’’

Speaking on the fair’s theme, “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value,” Sanwo-Olu said he couldn’t agree more with its intent and purpose because, given the current economic climate, networking and value addition are crucial strategies that businesses of all sizes can use to connect with others, attract and keep customers, build brand awareness, and differentiate themselves from competitors. In order to increase capabilities, lessen conflict, and promote harmonious labour relations, Mr. Governor claimed that his administration has also been working to lower the cost of doing business, improve the ease of doing business, build skills, support innovations, and strengthen the function of the labour market.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Osinbajo: FG’ll consider new ideas to tackle insecurity

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has given the assurance that the Federal Government will consider new ideas in tackling insecurity in the country.   Osinbajo gave the assurance in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, yesterday, while responding to the killing of 43 rice farmers in Zambamari, Borno State, by Boko Haram insurgents last weekend. Osinbajo paid a […]
News

Police Commission approves reinstatement of 21 officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…lifts suspension on SP The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the reinstatement of a total of 21 officers, even as it directed the promotion of some of them to the next ranks. In a statement by its Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC also announced the lifting of suspension […]
News Top Stories

2023: Northern Presidency, declaration of war against Southerners – PANDEF

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

As the 2023 general elections gathers momentum, the Pan Delta Forum (PANDEF), has warned that another attempt at foisting a Northern President on Nigerians would amount to a declaration of war against the Southerners.   T he National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Ken Robinson, stated this during a Consultative visit with the presidential candidate of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica