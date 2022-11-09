…says support for MSMEs’ll fight economic challenges

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that his administration’s interventions and support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) was intended to give tools needed to meet the challenges of the global economy. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this statement recently at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, where he also officially opened the Lagos International Trade Fair for the year 2022.

He asserts that the Lagos State Government has continued to achieve significant progress by developing and putting into effect Policies, Programmes, and Projects that have an impact on and boost the State’s economic growth. He said; “We have significantly improved our Economic Policy Coordination and Implementation, we have encouraged Partnership Building between the Public and Private Sectors, and we have prioritised Labour to facilitate and promote investment in the development of a quality workforce for the various categories of enterprises in the State.

All of these efforts are part of our quest to build a globally competitive economy, particularly through the MSMEs. Without a question, my administration has supported and made interventions to develop and revive MSMEs in a proactive and planned manner.’’

Speaking on the fair’s theme, “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value,” Sanwo-Olu said he couldn’t agree more with its intent and purpose because, given the current economic climate, networking and value addition are crucial strategies that businesses of all sizes can use to connect with others, attract and keep customers, build brand awareness, and differentiate themselves from competitors. In order to increase capabilities, lessen conflict, and promote harmonious labour relations, Mr. Governor claimed that his administration has also been working to lower the cost of doing business, improve the ease of doing business, build skills, support innovations, and strengthen the function of the labour market.

