Arts & Entertainments

SBLive takes on global stage

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

There is daily news about Nigerian A-list artistes almost getting used to parked-out venues, frenzied crowds of African music lovers, and growing international collaborations. Thanks to the new Afrobeats genre. But as much as many of the Nigerian Afrobeats stars are grabbing the attention of the fans, concert organisers are taking notice of the growing audience of avid music lovers craving live African music on the global stage.

One of the contemporary musicians already filling that yearning gap is Seun Bankole. The Nigerian multiple award-winning cross-over music star, fondly called SBLive, performs mostly original works that are firmly rooted in African musical origins of Afrobeat, Afro-hiphop, and Highlife. For some years now, SBLive —listed among the Top 5 Live Band Musicians in Nigeria— has turned into an embodiment of musical dexterity and skill.

With ease, raw energy and passion for music, SBLive alongside his seven-piece band has been crisscrossing the gamut of Nigerian contemporary genres and performing classics for the old and young, and nurturing that market by connecting physically with those music lovers in the United States and winning other fans across the globe. Recently, the versatile musician was on a tour of some major US cities with opening concerts in Maryland, Indianapolis, Rhode Island, Boston and Atlanta. The mostly sold-out concerts held between May and June also saw SBLive performed in cities like Houston, Dallas, New York and Chicago. He however returned home last week to honour some private engagements in Nigeria. The music star will return by July ending to resume the tour with scheduled concerts in California, Las Vegas, North Carolina, New Jersey, Minnesota and Pennsylvania. As one of the most extremely busy musicians, SB Live will be having his first United Kingdom tour in September and then have his Canada tour debut in November.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Wizkid wins 2020 BET Soul Train Award

Posted on Author Reporter

  ‌ Self-acclaimed Starboy is a recipient of the 2020 BET Soul Train Award. He won the award alongside American superstar Beyoncé for their collaboration on the song, Brown Skin Girl. The song is off Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift album. The award show which held on Sunday, November 29 aired on BET and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Omo Ghetto: The Saga heads for Netflix

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz‘ 2020 comedic film, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, is headed to Netflix after smashing a four-year Nollywood record in January, barely a month after its theatrical debut. The film will be released on Netflix on September 10. The comedy, which stars Funke Akindele- Bello in a dual role with Deyemi Okanlawon, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Olaedo by Nollywood actress, Ohakwe, premieres in Kenya

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Olaedo, a movie by Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Infinity Ebere Ohakwe, premiered yesterday in Nairobi, Kenya. The actress who described the movie as a long-time hard work said that premiering in a different country is always the dream of every filmmaker, adding that for her it is the beginning of something big. Ohakwe said that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica