SC judgment: We’ll comply, pay salaries of illegally-removed LG Bosses, says Makinde

In obedience to the judgment of the Supreme Court Justices delivered on Friday May 7, 2021, the Oyo State government Monday assured that it will pay the salaries and allowances of the illegally-dissolved chairmen and councillors of local government councils in the state.

The state government, in a statement made public in Ibadan through Governor Seyi Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, said that as a believer in the rule of law and as a government with the utmost respect for the Supreme Court, it will comply with the ruling of the apex court.

The government declared that it had showcased its commitment to paying off the dissolved chairmen and councillors as far back as February 2020, when its negotiation team, pursuant to the out-of-court order of the Oyo State High Court, offered the council chairmen and councillors the same condition which the Supreme Court just affirmed.

According to the statement, the government of Oyo State will comply with the order of the apex court once the details of the ruling are made available.