Metro & Crime

SC judgment: We’ll comply, pay salaries of illegally-removed LG Bosses, says Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

In obedience to the judgment of  the Supreme Court Justices delivered on Friday May 7, 2021, the Oyo State government Monday assured that it will pay the salaries and allowances of the illegally-dissolved chairmen and councillors of local government councils in the state.
The state government, in a statement made public in Ibadan through Governor Seyi Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, said that as a believer in the rule of law and as a government with the utmost respect for the Supreme Court, it will comply with the ruling of the apex court.
The government declared that it had showcased its commitment to paying off the dissolved chairmen and councillors as far back as February 2020, when its negotiation team, pursuant to the out-of-court order of the Oyo State High Court, offered the council chairmen and councillors the same condition which the Supreme Court just affirmed.
According to the statement, the government of Oyo State will comply with the order of the apex court once the details of the ruling are made available.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack hospital in Plateau, kill guard, attack police office

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Unknown gunmen terrorising the villages of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area Plateau State attacked the General Hospital in the area and killed a security guard and attacked a police officer and three other persons with a machete. New Telegraph learnt that the gunmen stormed the hospital at about 10pm on Monday and shot the security guard […]
Metro & Crime

Another Delta monarch, Obukeni, dies

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Traditional ruler of Igbide Kingdom in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Ovie Edward Obukeni I, is dead. The 81-year-old monarch died during brief ailment barely a month after the Ogiame Ikenwoli, the 20th Olu of Warri died. Obukeni’s death was formally announced yesterday by the Igbide Kingdom in a statement signed […]
Metro & Crime

Released Katsina school boys handed over to Masari

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 344 school boys kidnapped last Friday have been released and handed over to the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari in Government House, Katsina. They are expected to undergo medical evaluation at the Hajj Camp of the state before they are handed over to their parents. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica