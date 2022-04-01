Business

Scale2Save champions inclusive financial services

The World Savings and Retail Banking Institute (WSBI)’s programme for financial inclusion, Scale2Save, has reiterated the importance of inclusive financial services for Nigerian women, youths and farmers as a way to fuel the country’s economic recovery and growth. This was stated at the Scale2Save financial inclusion knowledge sharing event attended by key financial stakeholders across the country. Scale2Save is a six-year programme of the World Savings and Retail Banking Institute in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation aimed at establishing the viability of low-balanced savings accounts and to unravel the extent to which savings help vulnerable people in the society to boost their financial wellbeing. The Scale2Save Programme Director, Weselina Angelow, highlighted the importance of stakeholders’ knowledge sharing events such as this towards Nigeria’s quest for inclusive growth and economic development. According to her, “as we intensify efforts to improve financial inclusion, it is important that all stakeholders are a part of knowledge and insight-based discourse as this to improve on their processes and make informed financial inclusion decisions.” Angelow stated that the mission of Scale2Save is to support financial inclusion initiatives to help millions of Nigerian youths, women and farmers. “We focus on adding value to all stakeholders along the service value chain by empowering our financial service provider partners to become savings-driven, customer- centric institutions,” she said. Commenting on the need to deepen financial inclusion in Nigeria, the Chief Operating Officer, Nigerian Microfinance Platform, Adetunji Afolabi, stated that attention has been focused on credit, however, to attain a desirable level of inclusion, savings must be prioritised among Nigerians.

 

