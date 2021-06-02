Scam: Liner to lose N298bn over container deposit

Clearing agents and exporters are teaming up to frustrate plans by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) to grab export of some agricultural produce valued at N298 billion ($824.41 million) at the nation’s seaports. The shipping line had created incentives to lift about 315,000 tonnes of cocoa beans and other produce to Europe through the Lagos Port Complex and Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML), Tincan Island Port.

One of the incentives is the provision of containers for the shipment of the commodity to various destinations to avoid long time waiting period and waste at the port. However, importers and clearing agents have said that they will no longer patronise shipping line to carry consignments because of container deposit scam allegedly being perpetuated by the officials of the company in the nation’s seaports.

It was learnt that the officials of the shipping line collect container deposits from freight forwarders and licensed customs agents, but failed to refund the money after the container has been returned. According to the agents, the company charged importers N200,000 and N400,000 deposits on 20 feet container and 40 feet containers respectively. A chieftain of National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Elder Ugochukwu Nnadi, said that freight forwarders had embarked on sensitising importers to stop using the shipping company, noting that all shipments would be done through Grimaldi Shipping.

Nnadi stressed that the container deposits ought to be paid back into the accounts from where it was issued. He noted: “The shipping company believes that their agreement is between themselves and the importer, but unfortunately, you cannot deliver container to the importer without an agent.

“If you can trust an agent with a container worth hundreds of millions, why is it difficult to pay back his N200,000 or N400,000 maximum? “Grimaldi Shipping should start expanding their facilities because we have started telling our importers abroad to stop using MSC Shipping, and they should start using Grimaldi Shipping.

