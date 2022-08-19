Reporter

Tiger Tennis Foundation Clinic excites kids

The maiden edition of the Tiger Tennis Foundation Easter Training and Tournament is yielding positive results as large number of kids, who are featuring in the week-long programme at the National Stadium in Lagos, are brimming with excitements.   Having being put through the latest rudiments of the game, the kids are relishing the prospect […]
Japan weighing 10 000-spectator cap ahead of Olympics

  Japan could allow up to 10 000 fans at sports events ahead of the Olympics, media reported Wednesday, as organisers weigh how many domestic fans can attend the Games. The measure, intended to come into force after a coronavirus state of emergency ends on June 20, will be discussed by the government’s virus taskforce […]
AFCON 2021: Cameroon beat B’Faso 2-1 in opening game

    Cameroon came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in an incident-packed opener at the Africa Cup of Nations. An acrobatic volley from Gustavo Sangare put the Burkinabe ahead midway through the first half in Yaounde. But two unerring penalties from captain Vincent Aboubakar turned the game around for the hosts before half-time. […]

