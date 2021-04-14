Scammers divert JAMB’s ad hoc staff’s allowances

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Over a dozen fraudsters have diverted over N10 million from an intranet site of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), after altering profiles of the Board’s ad hoc staff, carting away their allowances.

Registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, who made this known on Wednesday in Abuja, said the fraud was uncovered after a careful investigation, which led to the arrest of one Sahabi Zubairu from Takum in Taraba State and several others.

Oloyede, who explained that government’s policy requires monies meant for ad hoc staff be paid directly into accounts of the beneficiaries, however, decried failure of the Board’s account department to detect the fraud by cross checking the names on the accounts to ensure they tallied with those listed on the website or owners of the codes.

While disclosing that ad hoc staff have since been paid, he vowed to ensure the stolen money was recovered and perpetrators of the crime handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)for further investigation and prosecution.

At least 10 of the scammers paraded by JAMB, admitted to the crime by altering the account details and phone numbers of the original owners of the code listed on the site, who were posted across the country by JAMB.

Meanwhile, JAMB has said emails were no longer required at the beginning of the registration process for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) applications.

