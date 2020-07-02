Scams: Wema Bank cautions customers

Wema Bank Plc has urged its customers to beware of fraudsters and impostors seeking to take advantage of the current economic situation to defraud unsuspecting victims.

In line with the regulatory requirement from the Central Bank of Nigeria, the bank has sent out series of scam alerts, stressing the need for customers to be mindful of fake sites on the web and all social media channels posing as Wema Bank.

Through its social media channels, the bank has consistently warned customers to carry out background checks before paying for purchases from social media vendors and apply two-factor security measures on their social media accounts to protect themselves from hackers.

The bank’s Chief Information and Security Officer, Mr Adeoluwa Akomolafe, in a statement, encouraged individuals to be mindful of fraudulent tricks and pyramids schemes that promise instant returns.

He said: “One of the ways by which customers get swindled is by getting enticed by quick cash.

“On no account should customers share their personal information or financial details to anyone online or anywhere else. No Wema bank staff will request for a customer’s BVN, PIN, OTP or card details.”

