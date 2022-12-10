Scandals can be good promotion for artistes -Pony Tailah

Nigerian-born South African artiste, Abayomi Ijaware Olatunji, popular as Pony Tailah cut his music teeth as a Mass Choir at the Christ Embassy Church before switching to secular music. The Ondo State-born singer who has shared stage with some of the biggest South African artistes in this chat with MUTIAT LAWORE, sooke on the Nigerian music industry and his latest body of work ‘International BadMan’. Excerpts:

How did you start your journey in music?

Music for me has been like forever, like everyone else that tells you that they started music in high school, and I did as well. I did a couple of high school musical things before I moved to gospel. I did that for a couple of years. I was a member of Christ Embassy mass choir for a long time; all my university years, till I served. So, music is part of me, it is my life.

How would you describe the genre of music you do presently?

My kind of music is Afro-fusion. Generally, there is a sound called Amapiano, which is relevant presently. It is more like Afro-fusion with the present sound Amapiano; so you can call it Afro piano.

For somebody who started out in the church, why the transition?

Music became more than a calling to me, it became my life, it became part of me and you know, we have different kinds of religion in Nigeria, so I don’t want to put out music for just a set of people. I don’t want to restrict my music to the Christians alone, so I made it versatile. In layman’s terms, my music is called commercial.

A lot of artistes today just put out songs for the sake of it. How conscious are you lyrically?

Looking at my foundation, gospel gives a form of direction to my present sound. To answer your question, I will say there is a consciousness that is affecting the music. I am learned and well educated and I think that also shows in my music. I am also from the street, educated street.

Professionally, how long have you been in the industry?

Professionally over 10 years. This is not my first body of work; I had done music before I travelled. I did music while I was away, I am back, and I am still doing music. I have three videos out, I have a sixtrack EP, and I have singles I have dropped over the years. I am also releasing a 12-track album early in January 2023. But it is still under wraps.

What is your assessment of the Nigerian music industry so far?

I think it only got better, and it is standing the test of time. There is growth because year-in year-out, the music is changing.

When you started, did you have a mentor or musical inspiration?

When I was in the gospel industry, I had mentors. The likes of Samuel Ajayi, Kirk Franklin, Donnie McClurkin;. But now, there are too many people like Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy… I wouldn’t call them mentors par se, I would call them people that paved the way. People that made us see the reality in what we do and believe that it can happen. By and large, they are more of motivators. For me, it has been a good journey. We all know how the industry is; there are always ups and downs, there is the monetary part of it, the financial aspect whereby you can’t do it alone, you need certain set of people. There is so much to say.

Artistes tend to focus on the music and forget about the business side, is that your story?

You must understand that creating a record is not a day or two days’ job. It is a whole process. Without that collective effort, you cannot do it all; you need people that know their business to make your journey a success. It is a matter of finding or God providing you with the right people so you can be successful.

Are you signed to any record label?

I am an independent artiste signed to my own management, but I am open to reasonable deals.

Collaboration is the new thing in the entertainment industry, who are you looking forward to doing it with?

In my new project, I have collaborated with and featured some up-and-coming artistes that are fire, and in the future I look forward to working with the big names in the industry; but at the moment it’s one baby step at a time.

Do you have any celebrity female crush?

A lot! My wife knows them. Nancy Isime, maybe Tiwa Savage, but everyone loves her. It used to be Seyi Shay, but not anymore. Nancy is my number one.

Were your parents in total support of you doing music?

I have lovely and reasonable parents. My father is a contractor and my mother is a teacher, so they were reasonable with me, they never made me feel what I was doing was wrong; I had support from day one. Then also, my wife is currently my number one fan who also puts me in check.

Does the fame that comes with being an artiste affect your normal everyday life, or are you ready for scandals?

Fame does. Normally, I am a very calm person, I like the easy life. I am not extravagant, and I am not aggressive, so my life i s easy. Scandals are ei- ther good or bad promotion, but at the end of the day, there is a promotion.

What project are you currently working on?

‘International BadMan’, my album. This project means so much to me; it is a reflection o f me from now going back to two years. It i s a collection of mate- rials that I wrote most of the records myself, excluding the features. It is me. All the lyrics talk about me. I’m a soul kind o f guy, and my foundation of music is R & B. So you can tell when you hear the music, it is soothing, and it is soulful. You cannot get a noisy sound in my record.

How do you get inspired?

First, there is always a story to talk about before the beat. As I said, my music is my life; it is a reflection of what is happening to me and what is happening around me. I am not in the world of fantasy, and I am not a rapper, so every lyric you hear from me is original. It is not me trying to create a fictional atmosphere in your head, it is a reality check. Genuinely I would say, making a record for me will take me an hour maximum I and it is going to be a banger; it is not just going to be a fluke.

Away from music now, it is the political season. As an entertainer, how are you using your platform to speak to your fans on the need to choose wisely?

Just go and get your PVC and vote for the person that you think is right.

What advice will you give to your fellow entertainers on the need to be health conscious?

For me, ‘Health is wealth’. The consciousness should come with the fact that you don’t want to die.

