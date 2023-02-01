News

Scarcity: FG goes tough on marketers smuggling petrol

…vows to take alternative measures to end queues

As Nigerians continue to pass through untold hardship as a result of petrol scarcity, the Federal Government has directed petrol marketers to end all activities of smuggling petrol out of the country or face stiff action from security operatives.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, gave the directive yesterday at a meeting convened by NNPC Limited in Abuja, had in attendance the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Director of DSS, representative of the EFCC, downstream regulator and petroleum product marketers.

Irabor, who vowed to take alternative measures should the queues at filing stations fail to disappear, told the marketers that government was not handicapped and would no longer tolerate the chaos in the oil and gas industry caused by petrol scarcity, which was fast was degenerating into a national security issue. He said: “We believe that the solution (to the crisis) is in this room but more importantly to say that the government is not handicapped. I need to also indicate that there are alternatives. “I need to also indicate that there is nobody who is insensible and so I have the mandate of Mr. President to come to say that because it is a crisis of internal nature which of cause the police and other security agencies should meet. “But if it is getting across the threshold that affects our defence and security then we must know that the government is not handicapped. There is an alternative.”

Earlier, Group CEO of NNPCL, Mr. Mele Kyari, had said there was over 730 million litres of petrol in depots across the country supplying an average of 65 million litres per day to marketers. He insisted that the on-going petrol shortage was not due to supply challenges. While disclosing there was massive smuggling of products to neigbouring countries by downstream operators, he also accused depot operators of selling to filling station owners above approved ex-depot price,

 

