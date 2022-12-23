Scarcity: MOMAN insists there is fuel

…says only distribution logistics

Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), yesterday said there is an appreciable volume of Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS) aka petrol in Nigeria. MOMAN’s Executive Secretary, Mr Clement Isong, in an interview with New Telegraph, yesterday, said there was petrol along the coastline.

He explained that the reason which it appears that there is petrol scarcity in some parts of the country is logistics. Isong said: “There is fuel. There is fuel on along the coastline. “The reason is for logistics reasons for the fuel to get to the depot, the distribution system is struggling a little bit to get the vessels into the jetties, into the trucks, stations and petrol tanks.

“The distribution system is struggling a little bit because of worldwide logistics problems. There is fuel.” He stated that the prob-lem is not with the supply, adding that there is a worldwide logistics problem. According to him, the distribution system is struggling to get the vessels into the jetties, trucks, petrol stations and petrol tanks. He added: “The problem is not with the supply. The problem is that the distribution system is struggling with the demand. “The demand is very high. Under normal circumstances, when the demand is high and the supply is constant, there will be scarcity.”

