News

Scarcity of passports: Reps direct immigration to issue passports

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Thursday urged the Nigeria Immigration Service to, within 72 hours, issue international passports to thousands of Nigerians who have applied, paid, and have been captured but are yet to be issued their passport booklets.
The directive was consequent upon a motion sponsored by Hon. Gonna Uzurigbo, which was adopted during the plenary.
The House also urged the Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service to review its Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company and IRIS Smart Technologies Ltd with a view to boosting capacity and development of more passport booklet production lines, ensuring better service delivery and that Nigerians get their international passports within 24 hours.
The House mandated its committees on interior and foreign affairs to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.
Leading debate on the motion, the lawmaker said he was aware of the persistent scarcity of the passport booklets at most Nigeria Immigration Service offices and some of the nation’s foreign embassies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Plateau bye-election: APC’ll produce first female Senator

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Former Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Victor Lar, has disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to produce the first female Senator from Plateau State in the October 31 bye-election. Lar, who is the campaign director general of Prof. Nora Daduut, the candidate of APC in the […]
News

TY Buratai: Why the phones are still ringing

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Something interesting struck my mind having closely monitored events around the immediate past Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. TY Buratai (rtd). One is perplexed at the stream of human traffic to his residence or complimentary phone calls everyday. It’s a seldom experience with past public office holders in Nigeria. Unlike Gen. Buratai, most […]
News

FG charges RMARC to mobilise funds from non-oil sources

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…inaugurates boards for three commissions Due to the shortfall in the nation’s revenue caused by the fall in the price of crude at the international market, the Federal Government has charged the newly inaugurated board of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to mobilize funds from non-oil sectors in the country. Secretary to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica