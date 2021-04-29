Scarcity of passports: Reps direct immigration to issue passports

The House of Representatives Thursday urged the Nigeria Immigration Service to, within 72 hours, issue international passports to thousands of Nigerians who have applied, paid, and have been captured but are yet to be issued their passport booklets.

The directive was consequent upon a motion sponsored by Hon. Gonna Uzurigbo, which was adopted during the plenary.

The House also urged the Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service to review its Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company and IRIS Smart Technologies Ltd with a view to boosting capacity and development of more passport booklet production lines, ensuring better service delivery and that Nigerians get their international passports within 24 hours.

The House mandated its committees on interior and foreign affairs to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

Leading debate on the motion, the lawmaker said he was aware of the persistent scarcity of the passport booklets at most Nigeria Immigration Service offices and some of the nation’s foreign embassies.

Like this: Like Loading...