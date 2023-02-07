Scarcity of redesigned notes and the economy

In November, last year, President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the redesigned currency notes of N1, 000, N500 and N200. This was preceded by a statement by the apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), requesting all members of the public to return the old notes to the commercial banks within the prescribed fourmonth window. The request to return the old notes to the commercial banks was accompanied by CBN’s imposition of withdrawal limits on individual and corporate account holders.

Nigerians of different socioeconomic classifications have made frequent visits to the commercial banks to return the old notes in exchange for the new. Unfortunately, the efforts of some depositors have hit a brick wall as the new notes are clearly in short supply. While the commercial banks are receiving the old notes, they seem to be miserly in dispensing the redesigned ones to the account-holders.

Worst-hit by the shortfall in the supply of the new notes are salary-earners as well as small and medium scale business operators across the country. Some workers have almost become beggars; while the small and medium scale business entrepreneurs have temporarily closed shop, in a bid to reduce the inflow of old notes. The adverse effect of the shortfall in the supply of the re-designed notes on the economy could, for want of a better expression, be described as bewildering. Nigerians who for some months, now, have been traumatized by the high cost and scarcity of petrol may be pushed beyond the limits by the additional problem of picking up the redesigned notes.

New Telegraph wishes to point out that Nigeria’s economy enjoys a great support from the informal sector, whose large army consist of agricultural practitioners, vulcanizers, food and meat vendors, Point of Sale (POS) Operators, market men and women as well as commercial bus operators .With the reported shortfall in the rede- signed notes, the referred informal sector operators are likely to have their backs against the wall with things falling apart for them. Such truncation in the earning capacity of a large number of people, combined with the simultaneous high cost of petrol, is likely to bring the nation to an avoidable halt.

No doubt, the redesigning of the notes and the accompanying cash withdrawal limits may have their merits. One of them is the introduction of Nigeria into a cashless society thus drastically reducing the penchant of each citizen to carry and intimidate others with cash. Another is the likelihood of helping neutralize the activities of perpetrators of vote buying and selling, a twin act, which has helped deny Nigerians the opportunity of electing competent and integrity-laden political office holders. A yet another plus is the possibility of making ransom demands, a fallout of kidnapping, to become less attractive, as a large volume of cash may become unavailable for the abductors.

Perhaps, one of the finest advantages of the re-design and the cash withdrawal limits is the mobilisation of additional funds into the formal banking sector thereby shooting up account holders to beyond 40 million, which was the case before the redesign of the notes. However, these benefits are likely to be ignored because of the shortage of the notes. The CBN has repeatedly claimed that it has made enough notes available to the commercial banks. The verbal assurances by the CBN are, at best, mere distractions, if no concrete steps are taken. What is expected of CBN, as the regulator of the formal banking sector, is to wield the sledgehammer on erring commercial banks and their workers suspected of perpetrating the scarcity of the new notes. We recall that this would not be the first time that the nation has gone on a journey of change or re-design of her currency notes.

Nigeria’s experience in this regard is as old as the hills. One of the earliest times when the notes got re-designed was on July 1, 1959 shortly after the establishment of the apex bank. Another major period of the redesign was on July 1, 1962, when in anticipation of the country’s republican status on October 1 1963, the inscription “Federation of Nigeria” was removed for the “Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

New Telegraph also recalls that at the height of the Civil War in 1968, the currency bank notes were changed. Following the country’s resolve to migrate from metric to decimal, the name of the currency was changed in 1973. Pounds, shillings and pence gave way to naira and kobo. Among the periods when Nigeria re-designed or introduced new notes were 1977, 1984, December, 1999, November, 2000, April, 2001, October, 2006 and 2014. To some extent efforts were made to ensure the availability of the re-introduced denominations to the populace. This is what is expected of the CBN.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...