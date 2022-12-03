Scarcity: Osun NSCDC goes tough on fuel hoarders

In line with the core mandate of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in curtailing the activities of illegal dealers in petroleum products, the Osun State Commandant, Agboola Sunday, has given a marching order to the Anti-Vandals Squad of the Command to embark on routine monitoring of activities of filling stations, especially those who hoard Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the state. The NSCDC boss in the state said he is making frantic efforts to ensure that all filling stations involved in hoarding of premium motor spirit which has led to scarcity in the state would face the full wrath of the law According to the state commandant, “It is a known fact that there is a shortage of fuel supply in the country, notwithstanding, filling stations should not use the opportunity to bring untold hardship on citizens.”

