News

Scarcity: Osun NSCDC goes tough on fuel hoarders

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

In line with the core mandate of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in curtailing the activities of illegal dealers in petroleum products, the Osun State Commandant, Agboola Sunday, has given a marching order to the Anti-Vandals Squad of the Command to embark on routine monitoring of activities of filling stations, especially those who hoard Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the state. The NSCDC boss in the state said he is making frantic efforts to ensure that all filling stations involved in hoarding of premium motor spirit which has led to scarcity in the state would face the full wrath of the law According to the state commandant, “It is a known fact that there is a shortage of fuel supply in the country, notwithstanding, filling stations should not use the opportunity to bring untold hardship on citizens.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: APC has failed, PDP must stop bickering to win – Tambuwal

Posted on Author Reporter

  The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has performed below expectations of Nigerians in the past seven years it has been steering the affairs of the country. As an alternative to this abysmal situation, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is at the forefront of seeking to dethrone it, must set aside its contretemps, personally […]
News

#EndSARS: Falz, Uche Jombo, other celebrities take to Twitter to mark first anniversary

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media, especially on the microblogging site, Twitter, to mark the first anniversary of the #EndSARS protest. A year ago, it was widely reported that a number of #EndSARS protesters were shot at by personnel of the Nigerian army at the Lekki Toll Gate; an action that led to […]
News Top Stories

FG to create 21m jobs by 2025- Minister

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has expressed its commitment to provide an enabling environment for the creation of 21 million full time jobs and to lift 35 million people out of poverty by 2025. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who made the disclosure at the Inter-Ministerial Training Workshop on Boosting Job Creation held at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica