Scarcity: Osun NSCDC goes tough on fuel hoarders

In line with the core mandate of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in curtailing the activities of illegal dealers in petroleum products, the Osun State Commandant, Agboola Sunday, has given a marching order to the Anti-Vandals Squad of the Command to embark on routine monitoring of activities of filling stations, especially those who hoard Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the state. The NSCDC boss in the state said he is making frantic efforts to ensure that all filling stations involved in hoarding of premium motor spirit which has led to scarcity in the state would face the full wrath of the law According to the state commandant, “It is a known fact that there is a shortage of fuel supply in the country, notwithstanding, filling stations should not use the opportunity to bring untold hardship on citizens.”
Related Articles
2023: APC has failed, PDP must stop bickering to win – Tambuwal
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has performed below expectations of Nigerians in the past seven years it has been steering the affairs of the country. As an alternative to this abysmal situation, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is at the forefront of seeking to dethrone it, must set aside its contretemps, personally […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
#EndSARS: Falz, Uche Jombo, other celebrities take to Twitter to mark first anniversary
Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media, especially on the microblogging site, Twitter, to mark the first anniversary of the #EndSARS protest. A year ago, it was widely reported that a number of #EndSARS protesters were shot at by personnel of the Nigerian army at the Lekki Toll Gate; an action that led to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG to create 21m jobs by 2025- Minister
The Federal Government has expressed its commitment to provide an enabling environment for the creation of 21 million full time jobs and to lift 35 million people out of poverty by 2025. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who made the disclosure at the Inter-Ministerial Training Workshop on Boosting Job Creation held at […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)