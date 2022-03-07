Scarcity: Stop storing fuel at home, Lagos tells residents

Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has appealed to the public, particularly motorists, to desist from storing fuel in inappropriate places as scarcity of the product persists. The agency urged landlords and tenants against storing fuel at home and in public places, appealing to filling stations to disallow the selling of fuel inside polythene bags to avoid scuffles that can spark a fire. The agency also said indiscriminate fuel storage could lead to the destruction of life and property. The Director of the Lagos Fire Service, Mrs Margret Adeseye, said the agency recorded a total of 249 emergency calls in January and February. She lamented that since fuel scarcity across the country began some people have devised illegal means of storing fuel.

According to her, inappropriate storage of inflammable materials has partly been responsible for the increase in fire outbreaks in the past few weeks. Adeseye stressed the state government’s commitment to protecting life and property as she decried the nonchalant attitude of some residents to fire safety policy. She said: “I am particularly bothered by this increased figure despite the huge resources already committed to enlightenment campaign in all local government areas, hospitals, schools and in other public places.”

The agency chief warned the public to avoid using jerry cans already used for petrol to store kerosene and any other flammable liquids. She cautioned motorists against storing petrol in the boots of the vehicles. Adeseye also urged filling stations to disallow customers from clustering around dispensing pumps and avoid.

