Business

SCB acts as coordinator for Seplat’s $650m bond issuance

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Standard Chartered Bank, alongside three other banks, acted as global coordinator for Seplat’s $650 million five-year bond. The bond, priced at a yield and coupon of 7.75 per cent, is a significant improvement over the 9.25 per cent coupon and initial yield of 9.50 per cent of Seplat’s debut corporate bond issued in 2018. The financial institution in a statement noted that the transaction was successfully executed in a challenging market backdrop demonstrating global investor confidence in Seplat and Standard Chartered’s deep knowledge of the oil & gas industry, access to diverse investor pool and strong relationships with the key stakeholders.

This transaction is the largest Nigerian oil and gas bond ever priced in international markets. Standard Chartered remains the only bank that has led and served as global coordinators for all high yield Africa-linked oil and gas bond transactions since 2018 underscoring our unparalleled leadership in the space. Standard Chartered’s Executive Director, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking, Nigeria & West Africa, Mr. Olukorede Adenowo, noted that “Standard Chartered is proud to partner with Seplat on this landmark transaction which is the largest Nigerian oil and gas bond issuance by a corporate issuer.

“The success of this issuance, in the current challenging environment, demonstrates investors’ confidence in the Seplat strategy as a leading independent energy supplier. We continue to work with our clients across Africa to deliver on their growth aspirations.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Sterling Bank partners Zipline on medical drone service

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sterling Bank’s Health Technology Partner, Zipline, has signed a service level agreement with the Kaduna State Government for the implementation of drones in the health supply chain system. Zipline is a global drone delivery service and will use autonomous delivery drones to help transform emergency healthcare and expand access to critical life-saving medications in the […]
Business

Banks record 5.4m BVN registrations in 2020

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

RISING BVN listed as requirement for accessing government intervention funds   A total number of 5.4million Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) were issued by financial institutions in the country last year, findings by New Telegraph show. According to latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), total BVN enrolment stood at 45.8million as at […]
Business Top Stories

External reserves inch up to $35.4bn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The nation’s external reserves rose to $35.4billion as at December 30 from $34.98bilion recorded as at December 24, data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. This means that the reserves have increased by $531.3million since December 17, when they stood at $34.8billion. It also means that after heading south for most part […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica