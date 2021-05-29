Sceptics’ll applaud Buhari by 2023, says Presidency

The Presidency has said that even the worst of sceptics would applaud President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements at the end of his tenure in 2023. Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said this yesterday in a statement showcasing Buhari’s achievements in the last six years. According to him, the milestone he highlighted afforded him the opportunity to reflect and recount the impact that has been made (and is being made) on different sectors of the nation’s national life. He said: “From infrastructure, to finance, education, healthcare, sports, anti-corruption, human development, housing, oil and gas, foreign relations, and many others, the administration is recording giant strides, enough to make Nigerians proud.

“That is, those who are dispassionate and fair-minded, not blinded by political partisanship and undue cynicism. “Some people claim: we don’t see what they are doing. We don’t hear about it. Well, here it is. A Fact Sheet, a report card on the Buhari Administration, just a bit of the successes, as the milestone of six years is attained. “As it is said, the past is but a story told. The future may yet be written in gold. When the Administration breasts the tape in another two years, by the grace of God, the applause will be resounding, even from the worst of sceptics.

“Facts are undeniable, and always remain so. They are stubborn things.” Listed among the achievements recorded by the President on his sixth anniversary today are the Presidential approval of Infraco PLC, a world class infrastructure development vehicle, wholly focused on Nigeria, with combined debt and equity take-off capital of N15 trillion, and managed by an independent infrastructure fund manager; establishment of the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), with more than $1 Billion in funding and the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), which has seen total additional inflows from the Government of around USD 2 billion.

