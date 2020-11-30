SCGN appoints CEO

Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN) has appointed Mrs Chioma Mordi as its new managing director/chief executive officer.

According to a statement by the President and Board Chairman of the organisation, Mr Muhammed Ahmed, the new managing director took over from Mrs. Hilda Nkor , who was the immediate past CEO of the organisation.

Until her appointment, Mordi had served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of SCGN, played a crucial role in facilitating key national and international collaborations with prominent institutions such as Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Commenting on her appointment, Muhammed said: “She (Mrs. Mordi) has over 10 years’ experience working in operations, strategic development and execution, programmes curriculum development, partnership engagement, and research experience with a focus on corporate governance and leadership, all at The Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria.”

