Schengen Owner teams up with Zlatan on ‘Carry Go’

Network Entertainment artist, Efuetngong Dion, with the stage name Schengen Owner, has finally released a follow-up song to this previous one “Liqua” and this time around he teamed up with Zlatan on his first release for 2021 with the song titled “Carry Go”.
The Cameroonian Afrobeatz artist revealed that the new song “Carry Go” reflects real life experiences and the standards of contemporary society!
Reeling out his experience working with Zlatan, Schengen Owner noted that it was an exciting experience and fun joining forces with a talented artist like Zlatan despite his busy schedule, he was full of positive energy.
“Carry Go” is, however, produced by SPELLZ and was released on Friday and available for downloads on all music platforms.

