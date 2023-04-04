Schneider, Eauxwell donate solar energy to blind society

Schneider Electric, has reiterated its commitment to driving sustainability, with the official commissioning of a solar energy system at the Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind (FNSB), which was donated in partnership with renewable energy engineering manufacturer, Eauxwell Nigeria Limited.

At the event which took place at the Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind, Oshodi, Lagos, Country President, Schneider Electric West Africa, Ajibola Akindele reiterated the firm’s commitment to fostering sustainable development in Nigeria.

Akindele highlighted the alignment of the solar system installation with the United Nation SDG goal of affordable and clean energy for quality living in the 21st century, stating, “The solar energy system’s installation provides FNSB with the

accessible, renewable and clean energy it needs to power daily requirements and enhance the quality of education students receive at the FNSB…

“Solar energy system saves cost and energy in addition to being better for the environment.”

The solar energy system installed was designed to include the recently launched HomayaPro solar

inverter and has received laudable testimonies on the impact the system has made in the short time

since its installation, he added.

Appreciating the founder and sponsors of the FNSB, Akindele mentioned the FNSB’s operations is a drive to sustainability in its unique way.

He noted:“In a world where people are averse to accepting and aiding persons with special needs, it is wonderful to have the FNSB committed to empowering and

changing lives for the better…”

Chairman FNSB, Fusi Akinkugbe highlighted the development impact of the solar energy

system donation to the centre.

In his remarks, he expressed gratitude stating: “The promotion of sustainable energy will significantly propel human development thereby improving the lives of individuals and communities, while creating cities that are safe, resilient, and sustainable.

“With the power pandemic in Nigeria, Schneider Electric has proven to be a leader in driving both life and energy sustainability by making life easier for everyone.

“The solar energy system installation has made a world of difference to FNSB. During instances of grid outage, the students are still able to use

electrical equipment and their electronic learning devices in a conducive environment.”

Present at the event also were Marketing

Communications Manager, Bolanle Omotayo; Automation Technology Lead, Belema Koleoso; Sales

Lead Process Automation, Dapo Sosanya; Chairman FNSB, Fusi Akinkugbe; Caretaker, FNSB, Ayopeju Njideaka; Executive Secretary, FNSB, Mayowa Oke; Sales Customer Support, Eauxwell Nigeria Limited,

Okeke Oluchi and others.

