Schneider Electric entrusts €11,760 with LEAP Africa

Schneider Electric (SE) has, through its Foundation, entrusted 11,760.00 with LEAP Africa to combat the economic hardship facing rural and disadvantaged communities in Nigeria during the Coronavirus pandemic. The company, which announced this, also noted that it decorated a long-standing distributor as a mark of reward for loyalty. The funds will focus on the basic needs, specifically meals for underprivileged children and communities in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative, known as Tomorrow Rising Fund, gave Schneider Electric staff the opportunity to donate to the noble cause to help alleviate the hardship in communities. According to Schneider Electric Foundation, the donations have been trusted with a notable Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) with a strong impact in Nigeria, LEAP Africa, to implement the initiative. Schneider Electric further stated that the implementation of the project will be done in two phases. The first will focus on the basic needs, specifically meals for underprivileged children and communities across the country.

The second phase, which is to be implemented from June to December 2020, will focus on understanding the current situation and needs/risks of education partners in anglophone Africa with the deployment of support in existing education projects. In addition, there will be assessment to confirm digital training requirements for student engagement to reduce drop out and ensure continuous learning and possible support via the Schneider Electric Academy.

Schneider Electric said that the staff of the company donated 1210 while the Schneider Electric Foundation donated 10,550, bringing the total remitted funds for LEAP Africa to 11,760.00. The project coordinator, Access to Energy, of the company, Mr. Isaac Adeleke, was quoted by Majorwaves Energy Report to have said that under the phase one of the initiative, the Foundation in partnership with LEAP Africa will provide 13,000 meals across Nigeria.

The total fund contributed of 11,760.00 euros was handed over officially to LEAP Africa on Friday, July 17, 2020. In the same vein, Schneider Electric has, as part of its periodic appraisal and reward for outstanding activities of its distributors nationwide, decorated Alhaji Bola Azeez, the chief executive officer of Bolamark Engineering Limited. Alhaji Azeez, on behalf of his company, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his long-standing partnership with the energy management firm, Schneider Electric.

Though Schneider Electric stands out globally in its service delivery on providing energy and automation digital solutions, its management affirms the rightful place of distributors with the right culture and push for excellence as a key component to the success equation. Established in 1981, Bolamark is an industry leader in the area of installation, servicing, repairing, maintaining, and commissioning of electrical systems.

Like this: Like Loading...