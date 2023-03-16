Business

Schneider Electric unveils cost-saving energy solutions

Sustainable energy multinational, Schneider Electric, has unveiled cost saving energy solutions while urging Nigerian industries to demonstrate efforts in building management systems for optimum operation. In a statement made available to New Telegraph, Schneider Electric Product Application Engineer, Tunde Olumuyiwa, stressed the necessity of value adding energy solutions due to a surge of energy cost the Nigerian landscape has witnessed in the past years. He noted the importance of using facility management solutions both with respect to cost effectiveness and sustainability goals.

Olumuyiwa explained how this pain point can be resolved with the EcoStruxure solutions and the benefits, stating: “The EcoStruxure solutions are designed to minimize energy consumption while maximizing performance management in buildings and industries power systems.” With the EcoStruxure Building Operation (EBO) and Power Monitoring Expert (PME), he made known that FMCGS, hospitality, manufacturing, and construction businesses can efficiently track and manage energy consumption, monitor building systems, observe energy use, combine data from all energy assets, and access real time and past data with easy-to-use analytics from a central point.

“The EBO and PME solutions simultaneously solves customer related problems – from lighting, airconditioning, plumbing and water monitoring, access, and security – EcoStruxure provides a value-added package inclusive and tailored to a customer’s specific need,” he stated while highlighting the adverse effects of the absence of building management systems in Nigerian businesses. In addition, he explained: “Operating today without proper system management triggers excessive expenditure on energy, less effective operation and therefore reduced customer satisfaction. Nigeria is committed to reducing the generation of emissions across the energy sector below 20 per cent by 2030. “Therefore, adopting the Schneider Electric EcoStruxure innovation works in sync with advancing Nigeria’s energy transition goals. When asked how the solutions can be deployed to existing businesses and be efficient. Meanwhile, Olumuyiwa highlighted significant addons of the EcoStruxure solutions, saying, “EBO and PME can be deployed at any stage from construction phase of a building or any phase by an expert. More importantly, they can be combined to deliver the best results in industries and guarantee management efficiency. Investing in these solutions will help with smooth building monitoring, resource conservation, while delivering top-notch services.”

