Scholars advocate sharing, consolidating creative energy, heritage

“If Africans today are questioning the paradigms for happiness, tell them to refer to the history of their family, to interrogate them what, why and how they did and ask them to look at their own capacity to reduplicate and put in motion the potential logged in their creativity.

The Creativity strategy well explored will help them to rediscover, organize, produce and benefit and help others to benefit from the economic growth. They will then enjoy happiness.”

The above assertion by renowned scholar and Executive Director, Observatory of Cultural Policies in Africa, Maputo, Mozambique, Professor Lupwishi Mbuyamba, underscored the need to re-examine Black and Creative energy to be positively channeled and re-positioned to consolidate Africa’s Heritage and Identity in the 21st Century.

Prof. Mbuyamba stated this in his keynote at a two-day international conference organised by the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) in collaboration with the University of Benin, which has as its theme: “Sharing Black and African Creative Energy: Consolidating Africa’s Heritage and Identity in the 21st century”. In the keynote titled “Cultural Industry: A significant Contribution

To Development Today”, Mbuyamba notes that the African potential miracle will emanate from its culture through its creativity, stressing that the only condition for it is to change the mentality and adopt a new way of thinking and acting.

“The memorable History of Africa, its environment marked by human resources material possessions and treasures offer opportunities for a spectacular development if Africans can recall their creativity demonstrated all along their itinerary.

A development guaranteed of sustainability because of being generated and supported by the human being and human aspirations. By Culture. A long way traced by generations and transmitted to the next, inspiring, integrating findings and sharing experiences,” he stated. Professor Sati U. Fwatshak of the Department of History and International Studies at University of Jos, Nigeria, in his paper, titled

“The African Identity in the Global Spaces: Glocalization, Ascendency, and Slur”, argues that “the African identity in the global spaces is not just a negative one, it is also positive; as it manifests an opportunity and a pitfall.

To wit, globalization and Africa have mutually impacted one another, not at levels of equality, though. He also identified and discussed three attributes of the African identity in the continent’s encounter with globalization within a domineering Nigerian sampler.

“The identity attributes discussed are glocalization, cultural ascendency, and slur. The first highlights how Africans, particularly Nigerians relate with or use non-African products. In this context, based on the concept of glocalization, the paper discusses how Nigerians mix or combine foreign and local elements to create products and how they name foreign products.

By acts of glocalization, Nigerians impose their local cultural, political, and economic identities and contexts on foreign products and languages.

Second, the paper highlights the penetration of African products into the global spaces, which promotes Africa’s identity in non-African cultural spaces. African products, such as Nollywood films, art, clothing, and food items, and African Christianity, among others, are used to illustrate this point.

The third attribute is the slur associated with being African in non-African climes and also within Africa in the peoples’ encounter with policing and racism. In this context, Africans are rightly or wrongly associated with criminality and inferiority.”

He therfore stressed need to “change our negative identity to a positive one. I know of only one way of achieving this. That is, technology-driven industrialization.

Our products need to transit from crafts and cultural commodities to secondary manufactures with cross-cultural appeal for global competitiveness. Japanese are known for Honda, Nissan, Toyota cars, various brands of laptops and technology-based products. China is known for various technology-based products including trucks, handsets, and transistor radios. Germany is known for Mercedez Benz and Volkswagen cars, all products of technology.

The United States is known for Ford and GMC cars, all technology products. Africa must move to technology-based products and not remain in cultural goods like earthen pots, beads, masks, hand-loomed asoke, kente, adire, or food products like yams, gari, beans, and hope to have a strong global economic and social identity.

Similarly, corruption, bad governance, crises, and criminality cannot grow African economies and identities. Africa needs a strong economic base (founded on industrialization not crafts production), managed by accountable, transparent leadership and followers, to change the inferiority and criminality mark placed on them, and to earn respect and a positive identity.”

Earlier, the Director, Overseeing the Office of the Director-General, Mrs. Osaro Osayande, in her welcome address, commend the efforts of the University of Benin, especially the Faculty of Arts in collaborating with CBAAC to host this year’s International conference at this critical time in the history of our dear country, Nigeria.

According to her, the 2020 International Conference was borne out of the need to dialogue extensively on how to re-examine our Black and Creative energy to be positively channeled and re-positioned to consolidate Africa’s Heritage and Identity in the 21st Century.

“The world is evolving at a very fast pace and as a Continent, it is consequential that we join the bandwagon in order not to be left behind in the new tech age where global heritageization is taking over. By properly harnessing our Creative energy which are imbedded in our Literature, Arts and Crafts, Music, Textiles, Cuisines, Movies etc. to conform with the new Digital age and technological advancements, it would afford us the opportunity to tell the African story in the sublime African way,” Mrs. Osayande said. She further stated that the conference is “expected to be an exposé into those aspects of our African heritage that can ease our process of development in all ramifications.

This is important because we intend to explore the inherent capabilities in the use of our African heritage for socio-growth and development, while leveraging on the Creative Energy of the African people viz a viz the continuous change in the new world order.”

Also, the Chairman, CBAAC Governing Board, Abom Tony Ibana Esu, in his address, commended CBAAC for organising the conference, noting that the International Conference keeps improving with the caliber of erudite scholars they invite and the contemporary issues explored. “I am particularly proud of CBAAC’s achievements in presenting, preserving and propagating African Culture in its entirety.

Every year, the International Conference keeps improving with the caliber of erudite scholars they invite and the contemporary issues explored. I am confident that this Conference would achieve the set objectives that has been set out by CBAAC and the University of Benin.

“The 21st Century has been described as the century of rapid economic growth and development for Africa. With indices from world view in the last few years, we have every reason to be optimistic that African renaissance is definitely around the corner.

If indeed we aspire to achieve most of the laid out goals of the Agenda 2063, it is very important for us to have a crucial and critical exploration into the components of our Cultural heritage and also harmonize our Creative energy to conform to the dictates of the 21st Century.

There’s a huge need for us to invest more in education (formal and informal), youth engagement in arts, crafts and designs, mechanized agriculture with improved data collation, accessible electricity, and developing infrastructure to foster trade and investment,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria and indeed the whole continent of Africa possess the innate capability to achieve her full potential in development, culture and peace and to establish flourishing, inclusive and prosperous societies.

“This is possible if only the untapped resources enrooted in our cultural heritage are properly employed for sustainable growth and development. Our monuments and heritages are enough sources of social and economic transformation for the continent.”

