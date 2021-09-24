Scholars chart way on media portrayal of Islam

Islamic scholars have called on media professionals to always uphold the ethics of the media profession in reporting Islamic issues, saying that the spread of fake news and negative framing of Islamic issues are among the causes of disunity in the country. They averred that if the media could embrace ethical standards by upholding the sanctity of truth and jettison misrepresentation of facts, fake news and other unethical conducts which were responsible for the negative portrayal of Islam and Muslims, the world would be a better place.

The eminent scholars spoke at the 3rd anniversary and award ceremony of Muslim News, Nigeria’s most authoritative Islamic newspaper, saying that there is a need for urgent need to proffer solutions to the damaging impacts of media framing, fake news and hate speech in Nigeria and across the globe. Among the erudite scholars at the event which took place virtually and physically were: celebrated Islamic columnist, Alhaji Femi Abbas; Founder Islam Channel UK, Mohamed Ali Harrath; Chairman, Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria, Lagos/ Southwest Coordinator, Alhaji Garba Kabir Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami; Former Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr. AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef and others. Speaking on the negative portrayal of Islam, Ali Harrath called on Muslims to adopt the Prophet Muhammed’s approach in dealing with media framing, stereotypes. He said there is a serious need to change the perception that bad news makes good news. “Of course, it is given wisdom nowadays that news about Muslims, if it is positive, is not news. But if it is negative, it is news. I can tell you that the media are there to prepare a script for us to read from,” he said.

On his part, the former Lagos Commissioner advised Muslims across various professions not to leave the propagation of Islam entirely to traditional scholars (local Mallams), saying that they must also be actively involved. According to him, “Islamophobia isn’t strange. Muslimophobia is also not new.

People are afraid of Islam because there is a deliberate distortion of its beautiful and holy name.” There are three categories of people, namely: the enemies who can never paint Islam well. We also have ignorant Muslims who demarket Islam by presenting it in an unmarketable way; and the last categories are Muslims who, though conscious of their religion, have been painted in a bad light. “One way out for us is to engage with Da’wah at all levels with continuous enlightenment. And in doing this, Muslim professionals in law, medicine, media, education and others must also get involved in the propagation of Islam,” he noted

