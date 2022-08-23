Scholars, experts chart new direction for transport sector

University scholars and experts in the transport sector for more than two hours last week, interrogated the challenges militating against effective transport system, especially in Lagos, and how to move the sector forward. It was at the CARISCA zoom and onsite discourse for the maiden Affinity Group meeting, which took place at the Sojourner By Genesis Hotel, Lagos.

The theme was: “The Impact of Urban Transport Systems on Fast Moving Consumer Goods Supply Chain.” Giving the overview of city logistics and last mile delivery in Lagos State, the immediate past Dean, School of Transport and Logistics, Lagos State University (LASU), Odewumi Samuel Gbadebo, said that the ultimate aim of production and distribution is to get products or services to the ultimate point of consumption.

In the entire supply chain, he noted that if things go awry at this point the entire process and product had come to waste, insisting that Lagos, as a mega city has become the centre of gravity where the largest number of consumers congregate.

“That is the current spatial distribution of mankind and this is likely to remain so for a long time to come, until when, hypothetically speaking, the technology that is acting as the pull factor reverse its motion to become push factor for megalopolis,” he stated.

The don, however, examined the structure of a city as influential factor affecting the flow of people goods and services; examined the generic and peculiar challenges of Lagos and with a view to proposing suggestions for greater efficiency, saying that providing services contributing to efficiently managing the movements of goods in cities and providing innovative responses to customer demands.

While explaining the means over which freight distribution can occur in urban areas, Odewumi in his presentation, noted the strategies that could improve its overall efficiency while mitigating externalities such as congestion and emissions.

Thus, he listed some of the challenges peculiarly to Lagos to include that the Ministry of Transport is dominated by nonprofessionals, traffic gridlock, policy summersaults (banning and re-banning or restricting okada), disjointed incrementalism in the absence of transportation policy, in which the Transport Commission failed again last week with the President’s refusal to accent to the bill.

Other challenges, according to him, are multiple governance structure (federal, state and local government), multiple and overlapping “law” enforcement agencies, blatant extortion of delivery firms by “Area-Boys” and law officers, weak enforcement of traffic laws, road construction/ maintenance and road blockage, lack of construction site traffic flow management, traffic robberies and looting, as well as transport unions blockade for illegal tolls and fees, especially in the nights.

The don, therefore, described Lagos, the nerve-centre of Nigerian economy, as the esophagus through which more than 80 per cent of the import and export passes, saying that when the Lagos City logistics and last mile delivery is strangulated the nation economy is equally asphyxiated.

But as a way forward, they suggested that Lagos should ensure professionalisation of the coordinating ministry, adoption of technology in the logistics and last mile delivery, proclamation of the transport policy, as well as education, enlightenment and enforcement.

He said that the Transport Commission, which after many years had been in the cooler should be signed into law, while involvement of the citizens, unions and organisations in road/rail/ waterways maintenance and monitoring should enthroned.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...