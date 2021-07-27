Scholars, experts harp on collaboration for quality research

Researchers and scholars have been called to collaborate with their counterparts or colleagues in the academia and the transport industry to develop practical solutions to the challenges confronting the sector and to attract funding.

The call was made by a don at the W.P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University, U.S.A, Prof. Adegoke Oke, the guest lecturer at the one-day workshop, where he also tasked researchers to develop top quality research works that are capable of being published in reputable international journals.

It was at a training workshop organised by the School of Transport and Logistics, Lagos State University (LASU) with the support of Kuhne Foundation at the Conference Room of the School, LASU main campus, Ojo, Lagos.

The workshop was entitled: “Deepening Transport and Logistics Research Capacity in Nigeria.” However, a training workshop for the School of transport also tasked researchers at institutions to build a strong research culture.

In his lecture which was entitled: “Leading through Research in Logistics and Supply Chain Management,” Adegoke said that when it comes to carrying out quality and cuttingedge research the impact of collaboration could not be over-emphasised. “You must collaborate, whether with colleagues in academia or the industry. We must seek collaborations on research.

Our collaboration with the industry is what yields our largest funding in Arizona State University. As a researcher, you must train yourself, read widely, find the right kinds of journals for quick wins, stress the paper contributions, seek expert review feedback, have a submission plan for each year and present your work at conferences,” he said.

He further challenged researchers to develop quality research, saying “as a researcher, you must consistently carry out valid and impactful research. The quality of our research translates to the quality of what we teach the students.

Again, quality research leads to quality teaching; while practice and policy recommendations also demonstrate the capability of the researcher, as well as raised the profile and motivation of the researcher.”

Adegoke, who also stressed leadership roles in building a research culture in the university, noted that it was important for universities to have a research culture.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who joined the lecture virtually, who lauded the School for its research efforts in transportation, hinted that transportation had become a serious issue in the state.

He added that it was important that the professionals advised the government on the right path of action to take the state out of the challenges facing it in the transport sector.

Meanwhile, the immediatepast Dean, School of Transport and Logistics, Prof. Samuel Gbadebo Odewunmi, praised the Kuhne Foundation for currently funding research at the Masters and PhD levels, as well as sponsoring experts for fully funded TTT programmes.

On his part, the Coordinator of Kuhne Foundation, Stephen Akut said that the urgent need to build capabilities in Logistics and Supply Chain Management motivated the Foundation’s support for the workshop.

