Scholars, professionals chart a new direction for Mass Comm

For one-day, penultimate week, mass Communication scholars and professionals under their umbrella group, the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN) converged on Caleb University, Imota, Lagos to chart a new direction for the development and growth of Mass Communication.

It was at a workshop, tagged: “A Strategic Cascade Workshop on Implementation of Mass Communication Curriculum Unbundling,” which took place at Caleb University, its National Secretariat.

The focus of the workshop was to highlight, investigate, review and proffer solutions to the unbundling of Mass Communication curriculum in the nation’s higher institutions.

Participants at the workshop, which was held at the CASMAS Boardroom of university, included Heads of Department of Mass Communication from 10 institutions in the South-West geo-political Zone of the federation.

They are Prof. Nosa Owens- Ibie, the Vice-Chancellor of Caleb University, who is also the General Secretary of ACSPN, whose presentation dwelt on “Unbundle or Expire.”

While paying glowing tributes to the President of the association, Prof. Umaru Pate, the Secretary General, went the memory lane and recalled how between November 26 and 27, 2015, the ACSPN in collaboration with UNESCO organised a Community Journalism Course Review and Development Workshop.

The Mass Communication scholar, however, explained that unbundling is a game changer, and reiterated that the imperatives of unbundling would certainly initiate a new mindset, skillset, flexibility and receptivity.

Owen-Ibie, therefore, added that the duty of a teacher is to change lives, hence the need for the understanding to see academia as more than a job, even as he also advocated the need to engage lecturers, assign clear roles, participate in Webinars and take advantage of sabbaticals.

Also, in his presentation, Prof. Lai Osho, a Mass Communication don at the Lagos State University (LASU) and the immediate past President of the association, gave a comprehensive analysis of the unbundling from the involvement and perspectives of the National Universities Commission (NUC). Osho in the paper stated: “The objective should be to produce students with all-round knowledge.

In the new curriculum, among others, General Studies (GST) have been streamlined and reduced from 36 to 12 units; while Entrepreneurship has been refined to be course or programme, well-tailored and specific; and all institutions must take 70 per cent of Core Courses and 30 per cent for peculiar needs or areas.”

