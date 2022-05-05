News

Scholars seek blend of science, humanities in varsity curriculum

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Scholars in the universities and other stakeholders have called for a blend of courses in science and the humanities in the curriculum of universities to equip students with relevant skills that would enable them compete with their counterparts anywhere in the world.

This was as they insisted that blending humanities with science courses in university education would ensure that graduates would be better prepared for that uncertain world of 2050 and beyond. This was one of the main thrusts of a virtual international colloquium organised by a team of scholars through the National Universities Commission STRADVCOM and the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL) in honour and in celebration of Professor Emeritus, Ayo Banjo, former Vice- Chancellor of the University of Ibadan and a doyen of English Language, who clocked 88 on May 2.

The theme of the colloquium is; “Nigeria in 2050 and the Future of Work: Blending Humanities with Science in University Education.” In his keynote address, Okebukola, who stressed the urgent need for a university curriculum that would facilitate the collaboration and fusion of humanities and science for the development of the students, said he envisioned a Nigeria of 2050 that contrasts significantly with the 2022 scenario beyond what we can now imagine.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Projects refund: FG to pay states N725b –Fashola

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

•Wike to get N78bn   The minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has said that the Federal Government has budgeted the sum of N725 billion to pay states as refund for the projects they executed, noting that bulk of the funds would come from foreign loans.   Fashola, who disclosed this yesterday in […]
News

56,000 IDPs appeal to Bauchi gov for employment opportunities

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI.

No fewer than 56,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from different parts of the northeastern states, who are currently residing in Bauchi State, have appealed to Governor Bala Mohammed, for employment opportunities to support their children in the state.   The Chairman of the IDPs in the state, Alhaji Buba Musa Shehu, spoke at the weekend […]
News Top Stories

DHQ: Troops kill 2,403 criminals, nab 1,910 suspects

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

864 kidnap victims rescued l22.8m litres of PMS, 46,581.8 barrels of stolen crude recovered The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops prosecuting counter-insurgency and other ongoing operations across the six geo-political zones of the country killed a total of 2,403 suspected terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements between March 18 and December 30. Also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica