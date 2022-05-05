Scholars seek blend of science, humanities in varsity curriculum

Scholars in the universities and other stakeholders have called for a blend of courses in science and the humanities in the curriculum of universities to equip students with relevant skills that would enable them compete with their counterparts anywhere in the world.

This was as they insisted that blending humanities with science courses in university education would ensure that graduates would be better prepared for that uncertain world of 2050 and beyond. This was one of the main thrusts of a virtual international colloquium organised by a team of scholars through the National Universities Commission STRADVCOM and the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL) in honour and in celebration of Professor Emeritus, Ayo Banjo, former Vice- Chancellor of the University of Ibadan and a doyen of English Language, who clocked 88 on May 2.

The theme of the colloquium is; “Nigeria in 2050 and the Future of Work: Blending Humanities with Science in University Education.” In his keynote address, Okebukola, who stressed the urgent need for a university curriculum that would facilitate the collaboration and fusion of humanities and science for the development of the students, said he envisioned a Nigeria of 2050 that contrasts significantly with the 2022 scenario beyond what we can now imagine.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...