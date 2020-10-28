Scholarship: PTDF tasks beneficiaries on research, inventions

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has urged beneficiaries of its Local Scholarship Scheme (LSS) to engage in quality research that would develop technological inventions capable of further boosting capacity of the country’s petroleum industry and bridge the existing manpower skills’ gap while finding solutions to existing challenges in the sector.

PTDF Executive Secretary, Dr. Bello Gusau, made thecallwhileawardingscholarships to 153 doctorate students in petroleum industry related fields, to undertake research in oill and gas. Gusau, who reiterated the PTD’F’s commitment to making an impact and developing both the nation’s and the global oil and gas industry, disclosedthatthefund hadincreased the number of scholarssenttoNigerianuniversities as part of efforts to domesticate its programme.

Represented by Manager, EducationandTraining of the PTDF, Mrs. Rabi’ahWaziri-Adamu, hesaidmanypetroleum related departments in several federal universities across the countryhabeenupgradedand could now train Nigerians, adding that quality research would create job opportunities toreducetherateof unemployment in the country

