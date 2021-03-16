News Top Stories

School abductions: Declare state of emergency in education –Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has restated his call for the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the education sector.

 

He also demanded that the government should post 24-hour armed guards at every school in the affected and neighbouring states where students have been killed.

 

Atiku said: “No expense must be spared to keep our schools safe. With 13.5 million children, Nigeria is already the world headquarters for out of school kids. “This can only make things worse.

 

It behoves on us as a nation to act decisively and excise this cancer of school abductions from our polity with clinically precise policies.

 

“We must also stop paying ransom at random. It is a short term solution that will cause much long term destruction.

 

“We must as a nation impose law and order now, or we will bequeath lawlessness and disorder to the next generation. And may God forbid that

