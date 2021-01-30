News

School bus driver held for raping 4-year-old pupil in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 36-yearold school bus driver, Humble Michael, for allegedly raping a four-year-old pupil (name withheld) of the school where he was working. The suspect was arrested on January 22 in Sagamu area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest to journalists in Abeokuta, yesterday, said the suspect was arrested following a report by the mother of the victim at the Ogijo divisional headquarters in Sagamu. The victim’s mother told the police that her husband discovered blood gushing out of the private part of her daughter while he was bathing her. When the victim was questioned, she disclosed to her parents that the driver of their school bus was the person who had sex with her on January 21 on their way coming from the school.

The victim further explained that after the driver had dropped all other school children at their various homes, she was the only person left in the bus, this gave the driver opportunity to park somewhere along the road and defiled the little innocent girl. Oyeyemi said following the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ogijo division, Muhammed Sulaiman Baba, detailed his operatives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

World Stroke Day: ‘Stroke, next pandemic in Nigeria’

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

With over 200,000 people suffering stroke each year in Nigeria and COVID-19 now identified as a new stroke risk factor in the country, the cerebrovascular disease could become the next pandemic in Nigeria if urgent actions were not taken to prevent stroke. The above analysis was contained in a statement by Stroke Action Nigeria, a […]
News

Northern elders hail Ohaneze Ndigbo for disowning Kanu’s statement

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter Northern elders under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPD), have commended the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, for distancing the zone from a recent inciting statement by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. This was even as the elders […]
News

Sanwo-Olu visits TVC, consoles management, staff

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

•250 staff now out-of-job Eight days after arsonists and hoodlums attacked Television Continental (TVC) and Max FM Radio Station, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday visited the management and staff of the stations to commiserate with them over the attack which ruined the stations. Property estimated at billions of naira was set ablaze […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica