School bus driver held for raping 4-year-old pupil in Ogun

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 36-yearold school bus driver, Humble Michael, for allegedly raping a four-year-old pupil (name withheld) of the school where he was working. The suspect was arrested on January 22 in Sagamu area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest to journalists in Abeokuta, yesterday, said the suspect was arrested following a report by the mother of the victim at the Ogijo divisional headquarters in Sagamu. The victim’s mother told the police that her husband discovered blood gushing out of the private part of her daughter while he was bathing her. When the victim was questioned, she disclosed to her parents that the driver of their school bus was the person who had sex with her on January 21 on their way coming from the school.

The victim further explained that after the driver had dropped all other school children at their various homes, she was the only person left in the bus, this gave the driver opportunity to park somewhere along the road and defiled the little innocent girl. Oyeyemi said following the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ogijo division, Muhammed Sulaiman Baba, detailed his operatives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested.

