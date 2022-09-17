School Children Festival of Arts and Culture returns December 14

Organiser of School Children Festival of Arts and Culture (SFAC), Mr. Chuks Joseph, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Bright Morning Star Communication, has announced the return of the festival, which was rested for some years but makes a return this December with a promise of colourful, entertaining, informative and educating as well as enduring festival. According to Joseph, the festival is envisioned to promote and preserve the culture of Nigeria by inculcating the cultural values and heritage of the country in Nigerian children by bringing together school children to showcase the cultural diversities of the country. The festival, which is the seventh in the series and tagged SFAC 2022, is scheduled to hold on December 14, with collaboration of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) and Wilson’s Lemonade Juice Company.

Speaking on the significance of the festival, Joseph stated that it would revise the flair for Western cultural values by young Nigerians, which he said has almost overshadowed the public space and even homes and institutions. ‘‘Many of our children today are indoctrinated due to the overbearing influence of Western culture.

Therefore, we deemed it fit to bring back our culture for our children to imbibe our cultural value and see the way it was with our forefathers as well as to remind them that Nigeria as a country is blessed with different cultural heritage that they would enjoy,’’ said Joseph. He further noted that the event is opened to schools across Lagos State and other states of the country especially those under the umbrella of the National Association of Proprietor of Private Schools. This is as he explained that the planning stage for the festival had been seamless as partners were forthcoming and positive about the intentions and prospects of the festival. According to him, the festival would showcase different cultural displays and delicacies from different ethnic groups of the country.

Participating schools, which would be judged based on merit, he said would go home with as various prizes ranging from computer sets, medium sized industrial fans, electronics to stationeries. Joseph also disclosed that School Children Festival of Arts and Culture (SFAC) would give birth to more events in the coming years as he would continue to cultivate partnerships and participation from more schools and organisations outside Lagos to create platforms for children to learn and be exposed to the cultural heritage of the country.

The Chairman of NAPPS, Unit 10, Ayetoro-Itele, Ogun State, Mr. Ogodo Jerome Ajayi, commended the initiator of the festival, stating that it is a welcomed development for the association as many Nigerian children no longer know anything about their cultural heritage. “During our growing up days we grew up with the knowledge of our values and cultural diversities, but today that has been eroded by Western education and culture. So when I learnt about the resuscitation of the initiative primarily instituted to revive our culture and forgotten values of our society that is gradually becoming a thing of the past, I warmly embraced it and sold the idea to our members who are also positive about the event,” he said. While the Secretary of the association, Mr. David Durojaiye, explained that many children today no longer know what our cultural values are, noting that Western food has long taken over our traditional foods and values. “In fact, today in many homes you will find many children who say they can’t eat our traditional food such as pounded yam, amala, eba and fufu while also young children do not respect their elders anymore and don’t know how to greet because of Western culture and norms,’’ he said.

On his part, the marketing lead of Wilsows Lemonade Juice Company, Ota Ogun State, Mr. Steven Ojajuni Daniel, stated that as an organisation they believe in the promotion of Nigerian culture. He said; “the work culture of Wilson’s Lemonade Juice Company is promoting young leaders, so when we were pitched with this kind of event, which aimed at promoting Nigeria, we quickly came in and as made in Nigeria brand, we want to be identified with the promotion of Nigerian cultural heritage for the benefit of Nigerian children.

‘‘We think it is a good initiative that needs to be embraced and encouraged hence Wilsows company decided to partner with the organiser of the event by providing refreshments with our branded drinks which are made in Nigeria for the cultural event,’’ he added.

