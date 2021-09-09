School feeding has increased by 35% in Niger – Focal person

The Focal Person of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme in Niger State has disclosed that school enrolment in the state has increased by 35 percent due to enticement from the federal government’s programme.

Focal person and Special Adviser to the Governor of Niger State, Amina Musa Gu’ar said attendance in schools have noticeably increased because the food being served by the programme was attracting them to school.

The Focal Person disclosed this to journalists while reeling out activities of the programme from 2016 – 2021 in Minna, the state capital.

She said the Federal Government had spent over N28 billion in the state on four programmes namely; Home Grown School Feeding Programme, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, the N-power, Conditional Cash Transfer, adding that school feeding programme alone have created over 14,000 jobs so far.

Amina Gu’ar said the national office of the HGSFP was planning to increase the cost of feeding a child above the current N70, pointing out that the programme was currently feeding 560,000 pupils in 2,663 schools across the state with 5,971 cooks engaged

Like this: Like Loading...