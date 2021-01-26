News

School feeding: Kwara begins screening of 4,500 food vendors

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin Comment(0)

The Kwara State government yesterday commenced a week-long medical screening exercise for 4,500 food vendors ahead of the official take-off of its Home Grown School Feeding Programme in the state.

 

“We are screening 4,500 food vendors across the 16 local government areas for students of Primaries One to Six.

 

The Federal Government will take care of Primaries One to Three pupils while the state government will take care of Primaries Four to Six,” Kwara State Focal Persons for the National Social Investment Programme, Hajia Bashirah AbdulRazaq, said in a statement.

 

Hajia AbdulRazaq, who said the exercise was in batches, assured applicants that more food vendors would be invited for the screening.

 

Addressing newsmen on the sideline of the exercise in Ilorin, Administration Manager, Harmony Advanced Diagnostic CeIlorin, Ilorin, Yemi Abegunde, said the exercise was to ascertain the health status of all candidates for the state home grown school feeding programme.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

