School feeding programme aimed at eradicating malnutrition among pupils -FG

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Comments Off on School feeding programme aimed at eradicating malnutrition among pupils -FG

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said that the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme will address the problem of malnutrition among children in Nigeria. The Minister disclosed this in Ilorin during a courtesy visit to Gov. Abdul- Razaq AbdulRahman.

The Minister, who was represented by the Special Assistant to the President on the National Social Investment Programme (SAPNSIP), Dr Nasiru Mahmud, said the delegation was Kwara State to assess its preparedness for the implementation of National Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

She added that the programme will also boost local economy because the food is bought from local farmers and vendors, noting that it will create a long value chain. Noting that the national ongoing school feeding programme is one of the four interventions implemented under the National Social Investment Programme. Adding that Kwara is one of the two states in Nigeria that are not enrolled into the programme. In her Response, the National Social Investment Programme in Kwara, Hajia Bashirat Abdulrazaq, assured the Minister’s team of the state government’s readiness for the programme. She said over 1,947 cooks were on ground to benefit from the programme, adding that there would be revalidation as the programme goes on. The State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq commended the federal government for the programme. AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his deputy, Kayode Alabi, said the programme would reduce the number of out of school children. He added that the programme would help local farmers and create employment opportunities.

