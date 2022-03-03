News

School feeding programme: FG to build 60 Model School Kitchens

Deborah Ocheni, Abuja

The Federal Government has upwardly reviewed the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme to build 60 Model School Kitchens.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq made this known at the Commemoration of the 7th Africa School Feeding Day, which held in Abuja.

“We are currently working on a policy framework for the programme, and will also be rolling out quality assurance structures, along with the introduction of the concept of School Kitchens in 60 model schools across the nation. These School Kitchens are designed to serve as models, as well as training and skills building centers for cooks and other vendors of the programme,” she said.

Umar Farouq thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for increasing meals from 70 to 100 naira a plate per child, adding that it came at a time when all hands are on deck to ensure that all public primary school pupils 1-3 are enrolled in the programme.

“I will like to seize the opportunity to commend President Muhammadu Buhari, for the recent approval granted by the Federal Government of Nigeria for the upward review of the daily cost of feeding from N70 to N100 per meal per child, which comes along with increased monitoring and tighter regulations. This is coming at a time when there is an urgent need to ensure that our children are not left behind in the development process, especially in the wake of the devastation caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic to the stability of millions of households here in Nigeria.

“That is precisely why in 2020, as part of the government’s efforts to cushion the effects of the pandemic, the ministry provided dry take home rations to targeted households of pupils on the programme in Lagos and Ogun states, and the FCT. This is in line with our mission and mandate to ensure that all Nigerians in need are heard, seen and included.”

The minister also revealed that a series of initiatives were already being deployed to enhance effective programme delivery.

The minister also said that arrangements were underway to provide two free meals for Out-Of-School Children from the NHGSFP scheme as it rolls out the Alternate School Programme (ASP) soon.

 

Our Reporters

