School Feeding Programme: Ogun warns vendors against sharp practices

Ogun State Government Wednesday warned all food vendors enlisted in the School Feeding Programme to desist from the unwholesome practices, saying the government would not tolerate any negligence and absenteeism from work.

The warning, according to the government, came following reports generated through its feedback mechanism that some food vendors had not been feeding pupils despite getting paid.

The Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Femi Ogunbanwo gave the warning in Ijebu-Ode during a meeting with the vendors across the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

“Reports reaching us through our feedback unit indicated that some cooks get money but no longer feed the selected children which we find embarrassing, and we have to act fast to curb the menace so that the children do not suffer while they also short- change the government, there will be zero tolerance for negligence and absenteeism by any cooks,” he said

He added that names of any cook that failed to carry out their responsibilities effectively would be sent to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development for removal from the scheme.

Speaking, the Chairman, Ijebu-Ode Local Government, Hon. Babatunde Emilola-Gazal lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for coming up with the programme, and the huge contributions of Governor Dapo Abiodun towards its successful implementation in the State.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Rotimiolu Akinlesi stated that the essence of the meeting was to correct the anomalies faced during the process of monitoring and to further deliberate on how to move the Homegrown School Feeding Programme forward in the state.

Responding on behalf of the food vendors, Mrs. Bolaji Ajibola a cook in Omoluabi Primary School in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of the state appreciated the government for the implementation of the programme, appealing to the governor to keep giving his support for the programme to achieve its desired objectives.

