School feeding programme: Reps demand head count of pupils

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday asked the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to provide the head count of pupils and other beneficiaries of the National Food Programme, the precursor to the School Feeding Programme of the Federal Government

The House also demanded for a proper pre-qualification of all the food vendors for the school feeding programme in accordance with the Public Procurement Act to safeguard the lives of the pupils and other citizens.

The lawmakers made the demands at an investigative hearing on non-submission and partial submission of audited accounts of all the fully funded and partially funded federal government agencies from 2009-2019 held Wednesday at the National Assembly.

The lawmakers queried the Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr. Yemi Kale on the unverifiable data used for the feeding of the pupils.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Oluwole Oke, who demanded that data from the state offices of the NBS for the School Feeding Programme be made available to the committee, also warned against the mismanagement of the funds approved for the programme.

He said: “We don’t want this programme to be mismanaged. That is why we are reviewing what you have done from 2016 till date. We don’t want wastages or inefficiency.”

