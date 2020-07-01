News

School feeding programme: Reps demand head count of pupils

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday asked the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to provide the head count of pupils and other beneficiaries of the National Food Programme, the precursor to the School Feeding Programme of the Federal Government
The House also demanded for a proper pre-qualification of all the food vendors for the school feeding programme in accordance with the Public Procurement Act to safeguard the lives of the pupils and other citizens.

The lawmakers made the demands at an investigative hearing on non-submission and partial submission of audited accounts of all the fully funded and partially funded federal government agencies from 2009-2019 held Wednesday at the National Assembly.

The lawmakers queried the Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr. Yemi Kale on the unverifiable data used for the feeding of the pupils.
Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Oluwole Oke, who demanded that data from the state offices of the NBS for the School Feeding Programme be made available to the committee, also warned against the mismanagement of the funds approved for the programme.
He said: “We don’t want this programme to be mismanaged. That is why we are reviewing what you have done from 2016 till date. We don’t want wastages or inefficiency.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ganduje may reshuffle cabinet

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO

I ndications emerged at the weekend that Kano State Governor, Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje nay reshuffle his cabinet.   The governor at the weekend was seen  holding series of caucus meetings, reviewing the 2019 general election in the state.   It will be recalled that election in the state ended with the ruling All Progressives […]
News Top Stories

W’Bank approves $750m loan for Nigeria’s power sector

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem and Onyekachi Eze

The World Bank has approved a $750 million loan for Nigeria’s power sector, the first release of funds after years of stalled talks over long-term reforms. The World Bank said the aim of the loan was to help Nigeria move away “from highly regressive tariff shortfall financing.” The loan will cut tariff shortfalls, protect the […]
News

Why we sealed off APC Secretariat —Police

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

The Police Area Commander of Wuse, FCT Abuja, Mureeden A. S. has said the reason for sealing off the National Decretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was based on credible intelligence that “some persons had concluded plans to forment trouble”. The Area Commander, who was accompanied to the party’s secretariat Thursday by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: