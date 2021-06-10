School fees hike: Kaduna students threaten to work against lawmakers

Kaduna students under the auspices of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) students’ wing, yesterday vowed to work against members of the state House of Assembly in the next election for supporting the increase in the tuition fees by the state government. The students in a statement in Kaduna also said they were disappointed with the state Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, for describing the fees increase as ‘small’ instead of empathizing with them. The statement was signed by Jeremiah Ambi, SOKAPU student public relations officer and Kogi Theophilus G. SOKAPU students’ coordinator. The statement also called on the “students of Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya; School of Health, Makarfi; College of Nursing and Midwifery, Kafanchan; Kaduna State University and Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria and others to be ready for the next call for a peaceful rally against this injustice.”
