School fees increment: Foundation set to rescue Kaduna students

Following the recent increase in the tuition fees of Tertiary Institutions in Kaduna State, the Marshall Katung Foundation, has come to the aid of students from 10 local government areas of the state. The students would be given full scholarship to study in Kaduna State higher institutions where ordinarily many of the students would find it difficult to pay the tuition fees increased recently.

The Foundation said students from 10 out of the 23 local government areas of the State will benefit from the scholarship in the first phase, while 13 local government areas will follow suit. The Kaduna State government had recently increase tuition fees of state owned tertiary institutions across the state, a policy that had led to protests by the students. Addressing a press conference, the Founder of the scholarship project, Mr. Sunday Marshal Katung, said he decided to compliment the efforts of people of goodwill that are interested in improving the educational standard of vulnerable students to pay their school fees.

