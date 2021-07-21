News

School fees increment: Foundation set to rescue Kaduna students

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Following the recent increase in the tuition fees of Tertiary Institutions in Kaduna State, the Marshall Katung Foundation, has come to the aid of students from 10 local government areas of the state. The students would be given full scholarship to study in Kaduna State higher institutions where ordinarily many of the students would find it difficult to pay the tuition fees increased recently.

The Foundation said students from 10 out of the 23 local government areas of the State will benefit from the scholarship in the first phase, while 13 local government areas will follow suit. The Kaduna State government had recently increase tuition fees of state owned tertiary institutions across the state, a policy that had led to protests by the students. Addressing a press conference, the Founder of the scholarship project, Mr. Sunday Marshal Katung, said he decided to compliment the efforts of people of goodwill that are interested in improving the educational standard of vulnerable students to pay their school fees.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles

lai Mohammed)
News

Lai: We’ve uncovered 476 websites set up to fight FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday said 476 websites set up to fight the federal government have been uncovered. Mohammed spoke when he received officials of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), at his office in Abuja. The minister, who expressed concerned over the development, said such websites prey on […]
News

Registration: Kalu urges Ndigbo, Nigerians to join APC

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

Senate Chief Whip and Abia North Senator, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged Ndigbo and Nigerians in general, to take advantage of the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to join the party. Kalu, in a verified Facebook post, affirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari has performed well despite […]
News

Zulum frowns at routine attacks on Maiduguri-Damaturu highway

Posted on Author Zulum

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday visited Jakana, one of the major towns along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, during which he expressed his displeasure about what has become routine attacks on travellers and villagers by Boko Haram, part of which was Friday’s abduction of over 30 travellers.   Zulum said it was disappointing that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica